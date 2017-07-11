Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani in United Arab Emirates on 'humanitarian grounds'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday said that it was hosting former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family after they fled Afghanistan on Sunday ahead of the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," the Gulf state said in a brief statement.

It is unclear how long Ghani will remain in the country.

Ghani's exact whereabouts since Sunday had not been confirmed until the UAE released the statement. There had been speculation the ousted leader had fled to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan or Oman.

