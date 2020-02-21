 Afghanistan: 100,000 civilian casualties over last decade — UN | News | DW | 22.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan: 100,000 civilian casualties over last decade — UN

A new UN report has revealed the true scale of the human tragedy in Afghanistan over the past 10 years. The figures were published as a weeklong partial truce began in the war-torn country.

Afghan soldier (picture-alliance/AA/H. Sabawoon)

Over 3,400 civilians were killed in the Afghan conflict in 2019, according to new United Nations data released on Saturday.

The United Nations' Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also announced 6,989 were wounded, making the sixth year in a row that civilian casualties have surpassed 10,000.

Read more: Afghan peace deal, but at what cost?

The statistics show a 5-per-cent drop in civilian casualties from 2018 amid high hopes that 2020 may see a political resolution to the country's decades-long war.

Even so, in 2019, the total number of civilian casualties since UNAMA began systematically recording the data in 2009 surpassed 100,000.

The UN report also said 62% of the 2019 casualties were caused by non-government forces, with 47% attributed to the Taliban and 12% to the so-called Islamic State (IS) armed group.

'Violence reduction' week begins

A seven-day period of reduced violence between the militant Taliban and Afghan government forces and their international allies started at midnight on Friday, leading for hope that peace may be on the horizon.

Read more: Ghani's re-election: How will it impact the US-Taliban deal?

"It is absolutely imperative for all parties to seize the moment to stop the fighting, as peace is long overdue; civilian lives must be protected and efforts for peace are underway," UNAMA chief Tadamichi Yamamoto said in a statement alongside the release of the casualties figures.

Watch video 01:22

US-Taliban deal within reach? DW's Shamil Shams from Munich

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ed/mm (AFP, epd)

Audios and videos on the topic

Taliban begins seven-day 'violence reduction'  

Related content

Afghanistan Mindestens zehn Tote bei Bombenanschlag

Afghanistan: US-Taliban deal expected after weeklong 'reduction in violence' 21.02.2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington is set to sign a deal with the Taliban on February 29. It comes after an agreement was reached to enforce a weeklong "reduction in violence" starting Saturday.

Weltwirtschftsforum Davos 2020 - Treffen Ghani und Trump

Ghani's re-election: How will it impact the US-Taliban deal? 20.02.2020

Ashraf Ghani's re-election as Afghan president has been slammed by his political opponents. Experts say the success of an imminent US-Taliban deal now depends on how much support Ghani receives from Washington.

Afghanistan Kabul 2018 | Mike Pompeo, US-Außenminister & Ashraf Ghani, Präsident

Munich Security Conference: Afghan peace deal 'closer than ever' 14.02.2020

Mike Pompeo and Ashraf Ghani are meeting at the Munich Security Conference after the Taliban agreed to a seven-day reduction in violence. Sources in Munich say a deal is close. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report.

Advertisement