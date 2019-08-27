 Afghan Taliban meet with Chinese officials after talks with US collapse | News | DW | 22.09.2019

News

Afghan Taliban meet with Chinese officials after talks with US collapse

A Taliban delegation has met with China's special representatives for Afghanistan in Beijing. The meeting comes after US President Trump unexpectedly called off talks with the Taliban earlier this month.

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban in Qatar, attends the intra-Afghan dialogue talks in Doha

Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban in Qatar, attends the intra-Afghan dialogue talks in Doha

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Afghan Taliban in Qatar, has said the group's delegation held talks with Chinese officials on Sunday.

A 9-member Taliban delegation traveled to Beijing and met with Deng Xijun, China's special representative for Afghanistan, Shaheen wrote on his official Twitter account.

The topic of discussion with Chinese officials was reportedly the canceled talks with the US.

"The Chinese special representative said the US-Taliban deal is a good framework for the peaceful solution of the Afghan issue and they support it," Shaheen said.

There is no immediate endorsement of the claim from China's foreign ministry.

A Taliban delegation also visited Beijing in June. At the time, China said it favored an intra-Afghan dialogue to end the 18-year-long war.

China shares a short border with Afghanistan to its far western region of Xinjiang. Beijing has long been worried about links between militant groups operating in Xinjiang, home to the Turkic-speaking mostly Muslim Uighur people.

Read more: What does China want to achieve in Afghanistan?

Trump called off talks

Expressing his frustration over the Taliban's behavior, US President Donald Trump called off peace talks with the insurgent group on September 7. Trump's announcement came after the Taliban admitted to a car bombing at a security post near NATO's Resolute Support mission headquarters in Kabul. Two NATO soldiers — one US and one Romanian — were among 12 people killed in the attack.

Watch video 11:10

Trump's cancelled peace talks with the Taliban

Earlier this month, Shaheen told DW that the Taliban had reached an agreement with the US in Doha. "We had finalized the document about how the agreement would be implemented … The US president's tweets took us by surprise. We still don't understand how the US can call off the deal that took months to negotiate and finalize. This move has undermined the US' credibility," Shaheen said.

In his latest tweet, Shaheen quoted Taliban leader, Mullah Baradar as saying that "if the US president cannot stay committed to his words and breaks his promise, then he is responsible for any kind of distraction and bloodshed in Afghanistan."

Read more: US-Taliban talks: DW reporters' firsthand account from Doha

Will talks restart?

Afghanistan is set to hold a presidential election on September 28. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani hopes a re-election would put him in a better position to negotiate peace with the Taliban.

Read more: Ashraf Ghani likely to stay on as Afghan president after term ends

The Taliban, on the other hand, have intensified attacks in Afghanistan. The group, whose government was toppled by the US in a 2001 invasion, opposes democratic elections in the war-ravaged country.

Read more: Taliban takes responsibility for deadly Afghanistan hospital bombing

The insurgents, however, said they are willing to return to the negotiating table. But experts say the resumption of talks is unlikely until a new government in Kabul takes charge.

Watch video 02:26

Taliban spokesman: Ceasefire is 'on the agenda'

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.r

DW recommends

Taliban takes responsibility for deadly Afghanistan hospital bombing

A suicide truck bomber devastated a hospital in southern Afghanistan, leaving 20 dead and up to 100 injured. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. (19.09.2019)  

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen: 'We had finalized a peace deal with Americans'

In an exclusive interview with DW, Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban's spokesman in Doha, said the insurgent group is committed to peace talks despite US President Donald Trump's decision to call off the peace negotiations. (10.09.2019)  

Why did President Donald Trump call off Taliban talks?

Last week, the US and Taliban negotiators told DW in Doha that a draft agreement had almost been agreed upon. So President Trump's decision to call off peace talks with the Taliban came as a surprise for many. (08.09.2019)  

US-Taliban talks: DW reporters' firsthand account from Doha

Journalists are eagerly awaiting a breakthrough in the US-Taliban talks in Doha, Qatar as the two sides continue to iron out details of a deal. But reporters are faced with difficult conditions in getting the truth out. (30.08.2019)  

Why a Taliban peace deal won't end bloodshed in Afghanistan

The Taliban continue to attack civilians in Afghanistan despite reportedly pledging to negotiators in Qatar that they would stop. What is the militant group trying to achieve by continuing these violent attacks? (26.07.2019)  

Ashraf Ghani likely to stay on as Afghan president after term ends

President Ghani's current term in office is due to end next week — four months ahead of the next presidential elections. His opponents are calling for a caretaker government, but Ghani is refusing to step down. (17.05.2019)  

What does China want to achieve in Afghanistan?

While visiting Afghanistan and Pakistan, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the two countries to form a crisis prevention mechanism. Can Beijing persuade Islamabad to allay Kabul’s concern and rein in jihadists? (25.06.2017)  

Katar Büro der Taliban in Doha

Afghan war — What to expect from the US-Taliban Doha talks 27.08.2019

The US and the Taliban are close to finalizing a deal to end the 18-year-long Afghan war. But Kabul is still not completely on board, and this could complicate matters. Shamil Shams and Masood Saifullah report from Doha.

Afghanistan US-Truppen

Why did President Donald Trump call off Taliban talks? 08.09.2019

Last week, the US and Taliban negotiators told DW in Doha that a draft agreement had almost been agreed upon. So President Trump's decision to call off peace talks with the Taliban came as a surprise for many.

Afghanistan US-Truppen

US emphasizes the need for a 'good deal' with Taliban 07.09.2019

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly postponed a planned visit to the US, where he was expected to discuss Kabul's concerns over a potential US-Taliban agreement with President Donald Trump.

