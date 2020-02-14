Afghan President Ghani: US-Taliban deal to come within days

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a panel at the Munich Security Conference that his government is taking a practical approach to resolve the 18-year-long Afghan conflict.

"We are not going to solve this conflict on the basis of 'paper discussions,'" the Afghan leader added.

Ghani expressed some doubts about Taliban's intention, alluding to the "Trojan Horse strategy," but said that he needed to test the group's committment nonetheless. "We are going to take a substantial step forward and test. Testing is going to reveal [if the peace with the Taliban works]."

The US-Taliban deal seems closer than ever after the Islamist group agreed to a seven-day reduction of violence in Afghanistan.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said a peace agreement was "very close."

On Friday, DW reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also spoke at the conference, and Ghani were ironing out the peace deal details in Munich, with a formal announcement expected sometime next week.

'On the same page'

The Afghan government has so far demanded to be more involved in the US-Taliban peace negotiations in Qatar. But after Ghani's meetings with Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, it appears that the two sides have reached an understanding on the issue.

"We are on the same page. There are risks, but we see an opportunity," Ghani said.

"There is mutual trust [between the US and Afghanistan] that we can do this together. And because of this, we agreed not to make an announcement [here] yesterday or today. We are going to make an announcement within a week to 10 days in a coordinated and choreographed fashion," he added.

Esper also said on Saturday that the agreement between the US and the Taliban "looks very promising."

Ghani secured a lead in the September presidential election's primary results, although the final outcome is yet to be announced. Any Afghan deal that undermines Ghani's position has a slim chance of succeeding.

The Taliban have refused to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, which they do not recognize.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Fragile security Repeated attacks in Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019 have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive In 2018, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted in 2017, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan in 2017, vowing to deploy more troops to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain US presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it. In 2019, he reversed course and promised a troop pullout.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process Despite President Ghani's offer in February 2018 for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban had until 2019 shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy."

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

Endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



A complex peace process

The Afghan peace process has remained fragile and uncertain despite several rounds of talks between Washington and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

In August last year, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, and Taliban negotiators in Doha had almost agreed to a road map for peace in Afghanistan. But the Islamist group continued to launch attacks in Afghanistan, attempting to capture territories while killing NATO soldiers, which forced President Trump to temporarily end the talks in September last year.

Analysts say Trump is eager to sign a peace deal before US presidential election later this year.

"The US and the Taliban are closer than they ever have been before to finalize a peace deal, and that's because they appear to have agreed on the last remaining obstacle: the issue of how to reduce violence before a deal is signed," Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, told DW on Friday.

"The question now is if the Taliban hold up their end of the bargain and ease up on the violence over the anticipated seven-day period. It will be a test of Taliban cohesion and command and control to see if the insurgents' leadership can order the entire ranks to hold fire, or to reduce fire, over what would be a longer period than at any other time during the war," he added.

Sources close to the Doha peace process say the Taliban are likely to reduce violence between February 22 and 28. If successful, it will be followed by the signing of a deal between the US and the Taliban.

"Both sides have agreed on the same deal that they had almost finalized in September 2019," Sami Yusufzai, a London-based Afghan journalist and an expert on the Taliban, told DW.

"But the Taliban are demanding that the deal be signed right after the successful implementation of a seven-day reduction of violence," he added.

Ghani's statement at the Munich conference about a possible US-Taliban deal announcement in coming days shows that the three parties to the conflict — Kabul, Washington and the Taliban — are more willing to go ahead with a peace plan than ever.

A US-Taliban deal could pave the way for an extensive intra-Afghan dialogue, in which all Afghan stakeholders will discuss the future political set up for the country.

