Afghan peace talks: Renewed bid to kick-start progress

Speculation is rife in Kabul about a list of names, reportedly compiled by German and Qatari officials and kept tightly under wraps, comprising some sixty Afghan participants invited to attend a meeting in Doha this weekend. After weeks of high-level diplomatic efforts, those sixty Afghans are set to meet in Doha to kick-start discussions that could lead to more substantive peace talks down the line.

It would be the first time that representatives of the Taliban and the elected Afghan government, who continue to fight each other on the ground, would sit at one table. The meeting follows several rounds of talks in Moscow earlier this year that saw the Taliban and Afghan politicians — with the conspicuous exception of government representatives — meet for informal talks.

But details on what would be a historic meeting are hard to come by. The list "is really hush-hush," one Afghan observer told DW. "The German embassy has told those attending not to speak about it."

Read more: Taliban outline vision for postwar Afghanistan in Moscow peace talks

Germany provides the second-largest contingent of troops in Afghanistan, currently totaling some 1300 soldiers

Participants in 'personal capacity'

The names on the list could anger any number of the key players in Afghanistan. The Taliban have so far refused to directly negotiate with President Ashraf Ghani and members of his government — with one Taliban media outlet recently calling them "a bunch of war profiteers and mafia bosses" and "stooges" of the "American invaders."

Against this tense background, German officials have stated that anyone taking part will do so in a "personal capacity."

Suhail Shaheen, spokesperson for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, told DW that Germany could not serve as a "good host" to peace talks, given its military presence in Afghanistan. "But at the same time, we welcome any effort that aims to put an end to the ongoing war in Afghanistan and the presence of foreign troops in the country."

With presidential elections set for late September, the Afghan government may seek to draw political capital from the talks — or even, as some observers fear, attempt to torpedo any progress should it seem politically opportune to do so.

Many Afghans, moreover, are peeved that they do not know who will be representing them in talks that may determine the future of their country.

Read more: Germany to extend Afghanistan military mission

Watch video 02:48 Share Afghanistan's maimed children Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3KzvK Landmines and mortars kill and maim children in Afghanistan

Officials cautious about outcome

German officials have been shuttling back and forth to Kabul and Doha for weeks to draw up the list and prepare the meeting. They have tried to make the list as representative as possible, inviting women and members of religious and ethnic minorities in a near-impossible attempt to placate the many stakeholders.

Ahead of the weekend, one official admitted somewhat wryly that even just getting the participants onto the charter plane to Doha for talks would be somewhat of an achievement. Officials are extremely cautious about the outcome of the event, given that a previous attempt to bring the insurgents together with government officials in Doha collapsed in April in a dispute over attendees.

On the ground, the Taliban and the government continue their protracted and deadly conflict: According to the UK-based Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, Afghanistan is one of the most lethal conflicts in the world. In 2018 alone, 41,000 people died in the war.

Cease-fire deal likely a priority

None of the rounds of talks kept the Taliban from launching their annual spring offensive. Just earlier this week, at least six people were killed and dozens injured, including many children, in a Taliban attack targeting the defense ministry. The Taliban are in control of large swathes of the country, according to some estimates more than fifty percent of the territory and are seen as negotiating from a position of strength. At the same time, officials stress that the Taliban's foot soldiers are weary of fighting.

While it is up to the Afghan delegation to set the agenda, a cease-fire agreement is likely to be high on the list of priorities at the talks, which will see the German and Qatari delegations leave the room once the discussions begin.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Fragile security Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



Markus Potzel, the German government's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan has been a key player in pushing the talks ahead. In a statement released earlier this week, he expressed his "hope that this event will contribute to trust-building among key stakeholders" and "foster peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region."

Ahead of the weekend, Germany's foreign office refused to speculate on whether the meeting could lead to further rounds and eventually even peace talks, preferring to "take it one step at a time." It further noted that down the line, other important regional actors such as India, Pakistan and Iran would have to be involved in the process as well.

US-Taliban talks continue

Sunday's meeting comes at a time when the US and Taliban representatives are scrambling to finalize a draft agreement that will outline the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan — a key Taliban demand. The US, in turn, wants Taliban guarantees that the group will not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for foreign attacks — which was a major factor in the US invasion 18 years ago.

There seems to be some progress, according to Taliban spokesman Shaheen, who told DW there "have been some developments, but they are not finalized. The US is pushing for a deal before September, which would allow Afghanistan to hold elections later that month — a development many fear could inject new instability.

Watch video 02:47 Share Risking it all to play soccer Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LHpr The girls who risk their lives to play soccer

But Washington is also forging ahead, because US President Donald Trump has stated he wants to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Should America do so without a political agreement between the Taliban and government, however, the troop pullout could leave a dangerous vacuum in its wake.

The Americans' haste has worried many: Sima Samar, a former Afghan women's affairs minister, who now chairs the independent Human Rights Commission, told DW that "we should not rush, because peace building requires patience and deep understanding and planning.”

Samar said she was not invited to join the talks, but hoped it would lead to a process and "outcome" that would benefit the country as a whole. "I think we know that the Afghan problem does not have only a military solution," she said. "We need to talk to the enemy."

The Afghans - A different perspective The many faces of Mazar-i-Sharif This old man is one of more than 100 Afghans that German photographer Jens Umbach has captured during his visits to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The Afghans - A different perspective The real faces Umbach wanted to show the faces of the people behind the headlines. "The German army went into Afghanistan to protect these people," Umbach says. "Like the girl in this picture, who has lived all her life in the presence of the foreign soldiers."

The Afghans - A different perspective Breathtaking landscape Umbach visited Afghanistan the first time in 2010, and since then he has been fascinated by the country. "My assistant and I were standing in a desert close to Mazar," the photographer recalls. "He told me that he was so impressed by the landscape that he felt like crying. The media only shows the country's ugly side."

The Afghans - A different perspective Hospitality The Afghans received Umbach with warmth and love. "We were often invited to suppers, concerts or the country's national sport 'Buzkashi' matches." But he had to turn down most of the invitations due to security reasons.

The Afghans - A different perspective Security It was not easy to photograph the people in the city. The security was always tight during the shootings. Umbach's local producer gave him clear instructions about what he could do and what he couldn't. "I could move freely, but it depended on the circumstances and prior warnings."

The Afghans - A different perspective Politicians and insurgents Influential politicians like Atta Mohammad Noor were also photographed by Umbach. The governor of the Balkh province was an important partner for the Germans. Umbach also photographed some insurgents.

The Afghans - A different perspective On display in Germany Umbach's photo exhibition, titled "The Afghans," kicked off in Germany earlier this month. His photographs were also showcased at Photokina, the world's largest photography trade fair in Cologne, sponsored by Germany's prominent camera manufacturer Leica.

The Afghans - A different perspective A photo book Jens Umbach plans to publish a photo book. With the help of the crowd funding platform "Kickstarter," he is campaigning for donations to finance his project. "A photo book is a document that lasts," Umbach says. He hopes that his photo book on "The Afghans" will provide the future generations an insight into the time when the German military was deployed in Afghanistan. Author: Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi (tk)



Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.