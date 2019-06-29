Afghan capital Kabul rocked by powerful explosion

A powerful blast rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday during rush hour, shaking offices and sending a plume of black smoke up in the air.

Kabul police confirmed that an explosion took place, but it was still unclear what type of explosive device was used.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, although ambulance sirens could be heard rushing to the scene.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that the blast took place in a densely-populated neighborhood where the Defense Ministry is located.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Both the militant Islamic State (IS) and the Taliban are active in Kabul.

Kabul has been relatively quiet in recent months following a spate of deadly blasts, many of which were claimed by IS.

The explosion comes just days after the United States and the Taliban re-opened peace talks in Qatar.

More to follow...

rs/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

