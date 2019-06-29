Afghan capital Kabul rocked by powerful explosion

A powerful blast rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, shaking offices and sending a plume of black smoke up in the air.

Officials said that dozens of people were injured in the blast, which took place during rush hour.

"Dozens of wounded were taken to hospitals from today's blast in Kabul," health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said on Twitter. He did not give further information about the exact number of people who were injured.

Police said they did not yet know the target of the attack or the type of explosive device that was used.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that the blast took place in a densely-populated neighborhood near where the Defense Ministry is located.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. Both the militant Islamic State (IS) and the Taliban are active in Kabul.

Kabul has been relatively quiet in recent months following a spate of deadly blasts, many of which were claimed by IS.

The explosion comes just days after the United States and the Taliban re-opened peace talks in Qatar.

rs/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

