Afghan capital Kabul rocked by powerful explosion

A powerful blast rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, shaking offices and sending a plume of black smoke up in the air.

Kabul police confirmed that an explosion took place, but it was still unclear what type of explosive device was used. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that the blast took place in a densely-populated neighborhood where the Defense Ministry is located.

More to follow...

rs/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)