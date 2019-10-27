AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

DW looks at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the third-largest group in the Bundestag. Its main appeal is its opposition to Angela Merkel's welcoming policy toward migrants.
From anti-EU to anti-immigration
When it was formed in 2013, the AfD's main thrust was its opposition to bailouts of indebted European Union member states like Greece. But over time, it has become, first and foremost, an anti-immigration party.
The AfD completely rejects Chancellor Angela Merkel’s welcoming policy toward refugees, particularly from the Arab world, which saw more than 1.5 million migrants arrive in Germany since 2015. The party wants to change Germany’s constitution to get rid of the right to an individual hearing in asylum cases and would seek to immediately deport all those whose applications to remain in Germany are rejected, regardless of whether the countries to which deportees are sent back are safe or not. It also advocates foreigners who commit crimes in Germany being sentenced to prisons outside the country and treating minors as young as 12 as adults for certain offenses.
The AfD wants to seal the EU's borders, institute rigorous identity checks along Germany's national borders and set up holding camps abroad to prevent migrants from leaving for Germany in the first place. Although nominally favoring a targeted immigration policy along the Canadian model, lead candidate Alice Weidel has said the party wants to achieve "negative immigration" to Germany. It also argues that Germany is being "Islamified" and portrays itself as a bulwark for traditional Christian values.
Read More: Germany's far-right aims at a forgotten demographic
Leadership battles
The party is generally regarded to be split between "moderate" and "far-right" wings, the latter of which seem to be gaining ground, shading over into racist nationalism and anti-Semitism.
The party's lead candidates are a study in opposites. Representing the "far-right" faction is 76-year-old Alexander Gauland, a lawyer and journalist who was a member of Merkel's conservative CDU for 40 years. The "moderate" faction is personified by 38-year-old economist Alice Weidel, who lives at least part-time in Switzerland with her female partner, who comes from Sri Lanka, and two children.
Germany split on AfD support
The AfD is not only the largest opposition party in the Bundestag, it has managed to get into the European parliament and all the state parliaments
But it is the Eastern States, the former GDR which reunited with West Germany in 1990, where the party is performing the strongest, polling over 20%.
The AfD is often accused of pursuing a strategy whereby one of the "far-right" members breaks a social taboo with an outlandish, offensive statement only for a "moderate" member to qualify his or her colleague’s remarks.
Read more: Rupture emerges in AfD around Thuringia's extreme regional leader Björn Höcke
Right-wing populism or a new home for neo-Nazism?
There is no absolute consensus about how to describe the AfD as a political phenomenon, other than as a party well to the right of the CDU and their Bavarian sister party, the CSU, after Merkel moved the conservatives significantly toward the center.
It appeals both to the right-wing extremist fringe and to people dissatisfied with the status quo who may or may not have previously participated in the electoral system. Some experts have talked of a "radicalization of the center." Studies have suggested that the AfD has siphoned off supporters from all of Germany's established mainstream parties, and it currently boasts more than 23,000 members. Thus, some commentators see the rise of the party as part of the same populist international trend that saw voters in the UK approve the Brexit referendum and Americans elect Donald Trump as president of the United States.
The official AfD platform says that the party supports direct democracy, separation of state powers and the rule of law and order, but throughout its short history, critics have accused individual members, like Thuringia's partly leader Björn Höcke, of promoting neo-Nazi ideas and using neo-Nazi language. Detractors say that the party follows a strategy of targeted breaks with anti-Nazi taboos in an attempt to appeal to right-wing extremists.
The rise of the AfD has, in any case, coincided with the decline of far-right parties like the NPD into virtual insignificance. Nonetheless, the Interior Ministry has said it doesn't regard the AfD as unconstitutional, and the party is not kept under constant surveillance by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany's domestic intelligence agency.
Family, Pegida and the press
The AfD also sees itself as a defender of the traditional nuclear family model. It is anti-abortion and, despite Weidel's prominent role, hostile to "alternative" lifestyles. It favors a series of measures that would increase state financial support for traditional families and is, in this respect, not fiscally conservative.
Like Donald Trump or populist leaders in eastern Europe, the leaders of the AfD display a conspicuous hostility toward the mainstream media. The AfD favors doing away with the licensing fees that underwrite Germany's public television and radio stations, and journalists are regularly excluded from party events. Reporters who call the press hotline at the party's headquarters to request information often get a pre-recorded message telling them to "try again later."
Sunday's state elections in Thuringia were a great success for the far-left and far-right. Now it's time for the centrist Christian Democrats to step up to the plate, says Kay-Alexander Scholz (27.10.2019)
People who voted for the AfD in Thuringia "knew exactly what they were doing," says the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. Other say the growth of the far-right sent a "menacing signal." (28.10.2019)
In at least three German states, extremist elements of the far-right Alternative for Germany are threatening to take over the party. The nationalist wing led by Björn Höcke is becoming increasingly powerful. (07.07.2019)
Jewish organizations and politicians have expressed horror after Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke called for an end to the culture of Shoah remembrance. The timing of his remarks was particularly provocative. (18.01.2017)
Germany's oldest far-right party lost many of its voters to the AfD in Sunday's regional election. It is also facing bankruptcy and a ban by the Constitutional Court - but that doesn't mean it's finished. (07.09.2016)
Germany’s rightwing populist AfD Party wants to continue to be whatever German voters wish them to be. But staying wide open to the extreme right may prove risky in September elections. (24.04.2017)
The disenchanted Christian Democrat and the business-savvy political novice. How Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel, respectively, became the far-right nationalist candidates in Germany's election. (24.04.2017)
The Alternative for Germany wants to scrap the right to asylum and make development aid conditional upon stopping emigration. The party says its suggestions are "humane," but in practice they would be anything but that. (21.08.2017)
Leading AfD politician Alexander Gauland has landed in hot water again after saying a German minister should be "disposed of" in Turkey. The remark sparked further outcry when he refused to apologize. (29.08.2017)
Around 25% of Germans are descended from those expelled from the east after World War II. The far-right AfD is trying to make use of their grievances, as the eastern state of Thuringia heads to the polls. (27.10.2019)
A group of AfD politicians have called on the party to distance itself from its firebrand leader in the eastern state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke. The party's top brass did not sign, but did join in the criticism of Höcke. (10.07.2019)
The right-wing AfD looks set to enter Germany's parliament for the first time in September's election. DW's Kate Brady visited the AfD stronghold of Pasewalk, which locals say has become a victim of German reunification. (15.09.2017)
The co-chairman of Germany's far-right AfD could face legal action for appearing to trivialize the Nazi era. A complaint has been filed with a public prosecutor, accusing Alexander Gauland of inciting hatred. (06.06.2018)
Politicians and researchers accuse the Alternative for Germany of complicity in the recent synagogue attack, saying the party agitates via propaganda online and in parliament. The AfD vehemently rejects such accusations. (18.10.2019)