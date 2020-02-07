AfD taps Björn Höcke to run for Thuringia state premier

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the eastern state of Thuringia announced Monday that leader Björn Höcke would compete in the race for state premier in a vote on March 4.

Höcke, a highly divisive and controversial figure within the AfD, will run against the Left Party's Bodo Ramelow.

Wednesday's vote comes after another election in Thuringia caused an uproar across Germany last month. In that poll, Thomas Kemmerich of the business-friendly Free Democrats was elected premier after the AfD withdrew its own candidate at the last minute and instead gave its support to Kemmerich.