 AfD taps Björn Höcke to run for Thuringia state premier | News | DW | 02.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

AfD taps Björn Höcke to run for Thuringia state premier

The AfD in Thuringia has nominated its firebrand leader, Björn Höcke, to run for state premier. The vote comes after the election of an FDP candidate with right-wing support sent shockwaves through domestic politics.

Björn Höcke

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the eastern state of Thuringia announced Monday that leader Björn Höcke would compete in the race for state premier in a vote on March 4.

Höcke, a highly divisive and controversial figure within the AfD, will run against the Left Party's Bodo Ramelow.

Wednesday's vote comes after another election in Thuringia caused an uproar across Germany last month. In that poll, Thomas Kemmerich of the business-friendly Free Democrats was elected premier after the AfD withdrew its own candidate at the last minute and instead gave its support to Kemmerich.

Watch video 26:05

Fiasco in Thuringia: Will the AfD Destroy Merkel's Legacy?

DW recommends

Germany: Rupture emerges in AfD around extreme regional leader Höcke

A group of AfD politicians have called on the party to distance itself from its firebrand leader in the eastern state of Thuringia, Björn Höcke. The party's top brass did not sign, but did join in the criticism of Höcke. (10.07.2019)  

Why is everyone in Germany talking about Thuringia and AfD?

The brief election of a new state premier in Thuringia, with votes from the far-right AfD tipping the balance in his favor, prompted outrage in Germany. Here's how it came to pass, and why it's ruffling so many feathers. (06.02.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Höcke: 'A result that says yes to a new, vibrant democracy'  

Related content

AfD Björn Höcke l Wahlkampf-Veranstaltung der AfD in Bad Langensalz, Thüringen

AfD's Björn Höcke: Firebrand of the German far right 07.02.2020

Nearly a quarter of voters in Thuringia voted for the far-right AfD last fall. The party's state boss, Björn Höcke, a man who is cheered and jeered across the nation, symbolizes the AfD's hard-right surge.

Hanau Gedenken deutschlandweit / Berlin

Support for far-right AfD falls after Hanau attack in Germany 23.02.2020

The far-right Alternative for Germany party has lost support in the wake of a deadly attack on people of foreign descent in Hanau. A new poll shows that most Germans think the party is partly responsible for the attack.

Regierungskrise in Thüringen

Troubled Thuringia gets fresh election dates 21.02.2020

Four parties have agreed to fresh election dates in the German state of Thuringia. The state drew major controversy after a state premier was elected with the help of the far-right AfD party.

Advertisement