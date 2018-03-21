AfD slurs Nuremberg's festive 'Christ Child'

A far-right Facebook post denigrating Nuremberg's pick of young actress to play 'Christ Child' at its December market has prompted a wave of solidarity for Benigna Munsi. Backing her too is Bavarian premier Markus Söder.
Söder said Friday Bavaria would not tolerate "this rabble-rousing" as he referred to a Facebook post by a district branch of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Thursday's post, since deleted, had slurred Nuremberg-born Munsi, the daughter of Indian-German parents, writing: "one day we'll also go the way like the Indians" — an allusion to colonial subjugation of North America's native peoples, but in reverse.
"Here we're witnessing the malicious grimace of racism," retorted on Friday Bavaria's interior minister Joachim Herrmann, also of Söder's Christian Social Union (CSU) — the sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), which was relegated into third place last weekend in Thuringia state.
Picked unanimously
On Wednesday in Nuremberg, a jury had unanimously picked 17-year-old Munsi from among 25 women candidates to act as the northern Bavarian city's 'Christ Child' (Christkind) for two years. As pupil, she attends the city's Labenwolf high school (Gymnasium).
Read more: German 'welcome culture' still new concept, study finds
Söder, himself from Nuremberg, had congratulated Munsi, writing on Twitter that he was delighted about her selection. Hundreds of Internet users also defended Munsi after the AfD barb.
Benigna Munsi's key role is to open Nuremberg's famed Christmas Market on November 29 but also to tour numerous kindergartens, retirement homes, and visit the northern Bavarian hub's partner twin cities.
On selection she said she was "mega thrilled," adding that all of the candidates could have got the job.
Munsi listed her hobbies as theater, playing the oboe and singing in a choir.
Her mother said Benigna, aside from mastering German and English, also spoke Portuguese and Spanish. Her mother is German; her father originally Indian.
Belated apology from AfD
The chairwoman of the AfD's (München Land) branch outlying Munich, Christina Specht, when questioned about the post, apologized, saying Thursday's AfD remark did not reflect the party's values.
The AfD's media person, who made the post "autonomously," had since resigned, said Specht, adding that in future AfD branch statements would be double checked.
ipj/aw (dpa, AfP, epd)
Right-wing extremist protests are on the rise and migrants continue to be violently targeted. Has Germany's "welcome culture" come to an end? A new study by the Bertelsmann Foundation suggests otherwise. (29.08.2019)
The Left party landed a historic victory in the German state of Thuringia, preliminary results showed for the regional assembly. The far-right AfD also marked a successful night, overtaking Angela Merkel's CDU. (27.10.2019)
People who voted for the AfD in Thuringia "knew exactly what they were doing," says the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany. Others say the growth of the far-right sent a "menacing signal." (28.10.2019)