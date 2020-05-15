AfD: Regional branch of far-right party put under surveillance

The intelligence agency in Brandenburg is putting a regional branch of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party under surveillance, the state Interior Ministry confirmed Monday.

The ministry said the decision to put the branch under surveillance was taken after much deliberation.

The move was prompted after the AfD in Brandenburg voted to keep Andreas Kalbitz, a member who had been expelled by the national party, as its regional chief. The branch's decision caused a rift within the party.

The interior ministry said it would provide more information on the development later on Monday.

Expelled for membership in banned party

Formally, the Brandenburg case has listed the situation as a "suspected case", meaning the intelligence agency cannot yet make use of all available surveillance measures.

AfD leaders had previously voted to expel Kalbitz from the party because of his former membership in the now-banned right-wing extremist group Heimattreue Deutsche Jugende (HDJ, or German Youth Faithful to the Homeland).

But the move was controversial within the party, particularly in Brandenburg. The regional chapter went so far as to change local party statutes so that the 47-year-old could remain a member of the regional party despite his expulsion on a national level.

Kalbitz is currently fighting the national party's decision in court.

Kalbitz is a close ally of firebrand Björn Höcke. Together, the two held sway in the "Wing," the extremist segment of the party that drew the attention of Germany's domestic intelligence agency. Under pressure from the AfD's executive committee, the "Wing" voted to dissolve itself in March.

