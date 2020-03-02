AfD: Radical forces gaining ground

Albrecht Andreas Harlass loves German traditions. He loves his German shepherd dog, Bruno, or the changing seasons and their special characteristics, for example, the serene atmosphere at Christmas. That's when Harlass sets up the Yule Candlestick, modeled on pagan Germanic rituals.

Harlass dreams of the AfD 'seizing power' in Germany

And he likes to quote archaic table prayers: "Let us give thanks for clouds and wind, for bread and fruit, for forebears and progeny." Harlass shares all this with his friends on social media. He is spokesman for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary party in the state parliament of Saxony.

But Harlass doesn't stop at being traditional. According to a court verdict, it's permissible to refer to him as a "neo-Nazi through-and-through." His Yule Candlestick also belonged to the customs of the murderous SS under the Nazi regime, and the table prayer was penned by an Nazi ideologue and anti-Semitic writer. Harlass wears clothes ordered from a neo-Nazi internet retailer. And in his speeches, he talks of his party "seizing power" in Germany — a term generally associated with the beginning of Hitler's rule.

Harlass fantasizes about another Germany. A Germany that has put an end to the hated policies of the established parties. A Germany that "cleans up its house" and finally sends disagreeable journalists to the "job center." All the while, he maneuvers between ultra-right-wing slogans and bourgeois down-to-earthness.

Extreme networks

Harlass is no fringe figure in the AfD. He is a prominent functionary at the heart of the party, and his is not an isolated case. The self-declared Alternative for Germany is full of demagogues ranging from the radical to the revolutionary. There are the stars of the show with their links to anti-constitutional organizations or neo-Nazi rallies. There are Bundestag Members, who have gone on shooting practice with racist groups in South Africa or invite neo-Nazis to give speeches.

And there are the numerous active and former employees of the AfD in the parliaments, who have links to extreme-right fraternities or anti-constitutional activists such as the Identitarian movement. One is even suspected of financing terrorism. Another had close ties to a suspected right-wing terrorist. Research carried out by the left-leaning daily tageszeitung found that 23 delegates in the Bundestag alone employed people meeting those criteria. Add to that the considerably more numerous members of the regional chapters of the AfD who have extreme right-wing connections.

Even the self-declared "moderate" functionaries don't seem all that moderate at closer inspection. Take, for example, the parliamentary leader in the state parliament of Hamburg, Alexander Wolf. He is a member of the extreme-right fraternity Danubia München, which also invites Holocaust deniers to give lectures. This radicalism has won the AfD numerous successes in Germany. The most radical state chapters have been the most successful in elections; in some regions of eastern Germany, they are poised to become the strongest political force.

Could radicalism scare off voters?

That higher profile also means the links to the far right are becoming more and more obvious, and more alarming for the domestic intelligence agency (BfV). It now officially categorizes a section of the party as anti-constitutional and extremely right wing. This could have serious repercussions for the party later on. Belonging to an anti-constitutional organization can cost you your job in Germany, if you are a teacher, police officer or any other kind of public employee. And in the end, it could scare off AfD voters and hamper its ascent.

This is why the federal executive of the party has called for the dissolution of the grouping known as Der Flügel (The Wing), the extremist grouping around the rising star of the party, Björn Höcke. According to the AfD itself, he represents about 20% of all members. Höcke and the second strongman in the Flügel leadership, Andreas Kalbitz, have officially declared the group dissolved via Facebook.

Does this mean the AfD will become less radical? There is nothing to indicate that it will. The close-knit network of right-wing groups and connections is too tightly woven into the fabric of the party. And until now, the party leadership has either supported radical protagonists or hesitated to do anything drastic about them. According to the domestic intelligence agency, Kalbitz was a member of the racially oriented and anti-constitutional Heimattreue Deutsche Jugend (Patriotic German Youth), which observed the traditions of the Hitlerjugend until it was disbanded. He has yet to suffer any negative consequences.

€400 million of state money

The radical forces in the party can put their success down to discipline. They occasionally make aggressive sorties, but they always seem to know when to appear down-to-earth and pleasantly bourgeois. This is in accordance with rules stipulated by their intellectual role models, such as publisher , who wields a lot of influence within the party. He is invited to important meetings to share his views.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alice Weidel Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Frauke Petry German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Björn Höcke The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Beatrix von Storch Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Marcus Pretzell Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Wendt The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andre Poggenburg Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Alexander Gauland - again ... During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks ... and again Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks Andreas Kalbitz The Brandenburg state AfD chief admitted in 2019 to attending a 2007 rally in Greece by the ultranationalist Golden Dawn party at which a swastika flag was raised. "Der Spiegel" had published a leaked report by the German embassy in Athens naming him as one of "14 neo-Nazis" who arrived from Germany for the far-right rally. Kalbitz released a statement saying he took part out of "curiosity." Author: Dagmar Breitenbach



At one such meeting in July 2017, he delivered a keynote urging AfD parliamentarians to "speak two languages: one to the inside, one to the outside." He said the goal was to tactically shift the "corridor of opinion" to the right. "Terms that are unthinkable or radical — from the point of view of the ordinary citizen — are terms that you as a party should avoid at all costs," he counseled. Actual demands for a system change and an authoritarian state were to be thus veiled. Gradually, the "movement" had to conquer "speech zones" in which "what appears radical now subsequently seems less unacceptable."

Politicians like Albrecht Andreas Harlass have made great strides within the party by following this tactic, and they are flexing their financial muscles. The German daily Rheinische Post calculates that the AfD will have received some €400 million ($440 million) from the state party financing system between 2017 and 2021 alone, to support their parliamentary work — from municipal to federal level. The radical forces, too, have realized that money talks.