AFCON winners Ivory Coast rejoice after heroic final

Ivory Coast has won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, bringing to a close a tournament of surprises. Julien Adaye met some exultant fans in Abidjan after the Elephants' victory over Nigeria's Super Eagles.

In the end, the Nigerian Super Eagles didn't stand a chance against host nation Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final. Abidjan's Alassane Ouattara stadium was engulfed in a sea of orange.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, the Ivorian Elephants came back determined, borne to victory by the cheers of tens of thousands of supporters, with Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller shooting the goals that secured their 2-1 win over the Eagles.

For countless supporters in the streets of Abidijan, the joys and woes of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) culminated in jubilation after the final whistle.

It had been a rocky road, with the Elephants coming close to elimination in the group stage. But the host nation experienced miracle after miracle, finally securing their third coronation.

Winning was particularly significant for Haller, who in the past year overcame testicular cancer and suffered the agony of missing out on the German Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund on the final day of last season.

Renewed spirits with a new coach

Joy was written all over the faces of the fans in Ivory Coast's booming metropolis of Abidjan.

"The match was good, we are happy, very happy even," said one. "The 1-0 couldn't crush our hopes, we kept up until the end. Now we thank God for showing us his grace."

Ivory Coast's fervent supporters saw their team through the final match Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

"Thanks to God we got our third star. We are really happy, we thank the coach," another said. Interim coach Emerse Fae had stepped in when the Elephants sacked Jean-Louis Gasset at the end of a disastrous group phase that nearly finished them off. The 40-year-old Frenchman was part of the team that made it to the finals in 2006 but lost against Egypt.

"Now we're due some respect," one fan said. "We've got our third star."

Roller-coaster tournament

Others were still at a loss for words after their team's roller-coaster tournament. "This is beyond my comprehension. I am overwhelmed," said one, adding that she had not lost her confidence until victory was won.

In a tournament of surprises that saw many big names defeated in the group stage, Ivory Coast's Elephants, reinvigorated after their near-exit, held the biggest surprise of all.

For Patrice Motsepe, president of the Confederation of African Football, the recent edition of AFCON was the best of all, attracting roughly 2 billion spectators across 80 countries. The South African saw his country's team secure the third place on Saturday.

The next tournament will take place in 2025 in Morocco.

This article was originally published in French