AFCON: Mohamed Salah's penalty sends Egypt through against Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt AET, 5-4 Egypt on penalties

Douala Stadium

Mohamed Salah kept his nerve to score the winning penalty in Wednesday's Round of 16 game against the Ivory Coast in Douala. The battle of two titans of African football was all it was billed to be, filled with eye-catching action but short on goals.

But it was the Pharaohs who would triumph in the shoot-out as the game ended goalless after 120 minutes of goal to goal attacking that brought out the best of the goalkeepers. Egypt's Mohamed El Shenawy saved a point-blank header from Sebastian Haller while his opposite number Badra Ali had to stretch to keep out a Mostafa Mohamed shot.

Ivory Coast lost the services of influential midfielder Franck Kessie early as the AC Milan player injured his back. Egypt would also lose goalkeeper El Shenawy to an injury, but replacement Mohamed Abou Gabal proved to be a steady hand as he went on to save Eric Bailly's penalty kick and handed his side the advantage.

Salah capitalized on this advantage to score the final kick and give the Pharaohs their quarterfinal ticket, where they will face Morocco.

The Pharaohs celebrate their penalty shoot-out win against Ivory Coast

Egypt's campaign gathers steam

Despite starting the tournament with a defeat to Nigeria, the Pharaohs are now looking like potential candidates for a record eighth title. Carlos Queiroz's team picked themselves up after that 1-0 setback to beat Guinea Bissau and Sudan by unconvincing 1-0 victories.

However, against the Elephants they looked very composed and created chances that could have seen them score. Their attacking play was vibrant as their reliance on Liverpool star Salah looked to be reduced. Still, their inability to score will be a cause of worry going into the game against Morocco, a team that has shown it can score.

In defense, the Pharaohs looked solid and assured with the central defensive partnership of Ahmed Hegazi and Mohamed Abdelmonen doing enough to keep Haller quiet for most of the game.

Despite the injury to number one goalkeeper El Shenawy, his replacement Gabal showed there was little to worry about. Egpyt have conceded just once in four games and will hope that continues.

Another failed campaign for the Elephants

The Ivory Coast came into the tournament with their star striker Haller who had set the UEFA Champions League alight with his goals for Ajax. His debut AFCON was not as prolific as he scored just one goal.

Haller was kept quiet by the Egyptian defence

The supporting cast of Nicolas Pepe (two goals) and Wilfried Zaha may have peaked during their 3-1 victory against defending champions Algeria. The early injury to commanding midfielder Kessie also denied them the kind of dominance they enjoyed in the victory against Algeria.

Having found their campaign to win a third AFCON title cut short, the Elephants will return to plan better ahead of hosting the tournament next year. Perhaps the home support will spur them on.