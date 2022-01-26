AFCON: Mohamed Salah's penalty sends Egypt through against Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast 0-0 Egypt (aet, Egypt win 5-4 on penalties)

Douala Stadium

Mohamed Salah kept his nerve to score Egypt's winning penalty against the Ivory Coast and keep the Pharaohs' dream of an eighth Africa Cup of Nations triumph alive.

The last-16 meeting between two titans of African football, with Premier League talent on both sides, promised much but was short on goals on a poor pitch in Douala.

Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy saved a point-blank header from Ajax's Sebastian Haller while his opposite number Badra Ali had to stretch to keep out a Mostafa Mohamed shot.

Egypt then lost El Shenawy to an injury, but replacement goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal proved to be a steady hand as he went on to save from Manchester United's Eric Bailly in the shoot-out, before Liverpool's Salah finished the job for Carlos Queiroz' team.

It was the third time in the last 24 years that Egypt had beaten Ivory Coast on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Egypt's campaign gathers steam

Despite starting the tournament with a defeat to Nigeria, the Pharaohs are now looking like potential candidates for a record eighth title.

Carlos Queiroz's team picked themselves up after that 1-0 setback to beat Guinea Bissau and Sudan by unconvincing 1-0 victories.

The Pharaohs celebrate their penalty shoot-out win against Ivory Coast

However, against the Elephants of Ivory Coast they looked composed and created chances that, were it not for an impressive defensive display from Bailly, could have seen them score.

Their attacking play was vibrant as their reliance on Liverpool star Salah looked to be reduced. Still, their inability to score will be a cause of worry going into the game against Morocco, a team that has shown it can find the net.

In defense, the Pharaohs looked solid and assured with the central defensive partnership of Ahmed Hegazi and Mohamed Abdelmonen doing enough to keep former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haller quiet for most of the game.

Egpyt have conceded just once in four games and will hope that continues.

Haller was kept quiet by the Egyptian defence

Another failed campaign for the Elephants

The Ivory Coast came into the tournament with their star striker Haller who had set the UEFA Champions League alight with his goals for Ajax. His AFCON debut was not as prolific as he scored just one goal.

The supporting cast of Nicolas Pepe (two goals) and Wilfried Zaha may have peaked during their 3-1 victory against defending champions Algeria. The early injury to commanding midfielder Kessie also denied them the kind of dominance they enjoyed in the victory against Algeria.

Having found their campaign to win a third AFCON title cut short, the Elephants will return to plan better ahead of hosting the tournament next year.

Perhaps the home support will spur them on.

Edited by: Matt Ford