AFCON: Liverpool's Sadio Mane injured as Senegal progress alongside Morocco

Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde

(Mane 63', Dieng 90+1)

Baffoussam Stadium

Senegal eased past nine-man Cape Verde to progress to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Tuesday.

Star striker Sadio Mane survived a second-half clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vorzinha to put his side ahead in their round of 16 game at the Baffoussam Stadium.

The Liverpool forward suffered what looked like concussion after the clash that saw the goalkeeper sent off.

Both players challenged for an aerial ball and ended up on the turf, with Mane looking dazed as he crumpled to ground. Vorzinha was the worse for wear as he was taken out and then shown a red card after VAR showed he was at fault.

Despite him looking uncomfortable, Senegal opted to leave Mane on the pitch, and he scored the opener six minutes later. He was substituted shortly after he fell on the field once again, raising concerns over a potential case of concussion.

Cape Verde had already been reduced to ten men in the first half when Patrick Andrade was sent off for a dangerous tackle, leaving his side to defend for most of the game. But even with their numerical advantage, the Teranga Lions failed to find the breakthrough until after half-time.

After Mane scored the opener, the Senegalese doubled their lead in time added on and the end of the second half through Bamba Dieng.

Tuesday's matches also paid homage to the fans who died after a stampede during Monday's game between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe Stadium.

Watch video 01:15 Stampede at Africa Cup of Nations match leaves 8 dead

Morocco reach the quarterfinals

Achraf Hakimi's freekick handed Morocco a 2-1 victory against Malawi at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Malawi had taken an early lead in spectacular style through Gabadinho Mhango, the striker spotting goalkeeper Yassine Bounou off his line and hitting a long range strike into the net to send his side into rapturous celebrations.

The Atlas Lions fought back, however. They dominated the game in search of an equalizer but were met by robust defending from the Malawians with their goalkeeper Charles Thomu having to make several saves.

Youssef En-Nesyri after his equaliser against Malawi

The Flames eventually caved under the incessant pressure when Youssef En-Nesyri sent a header into the roof of the net in first-half stoppage time.

Hakimi's beautiful free kick on 70 minutes then proved decisive. The Paris Saint-Germain right-back hit the top corner with Thomu well beaten.

Malawi can be proud

The Flames of Malawi came into the tournament as the 123rd ranked team in the world. They had never played beyond the group stages of the AFCON and proved that they could mix it up with the bigger teams this year.

Appearing at their third championship, Malawi lost their first game 1-0 to Guinea before defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 and holding Senegal to a goalless draw. They came with a squad of players from the domestic league as well as the South African Premier Soccer league.

Malawi celebrate their first goal against Morocco

Their star man Mhango, who plays for Orlando Pirates in the United States, left the tournament having scored twice. His long-range strike against Morocco will live long in memory as one of the best goals of the tournament.

Edited by: Rob Turner