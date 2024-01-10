AFCON 2023: Nigeria's Uzoho still has a lot to prove

The Super Eagles enter the tournament with high hopes despite injuries to key players. Their major worry is in the goalkeeping department, where their most experienced keeper has yet to convince.

Should Nigeria start Francis Uzoho in goal when the Africa Cup of Nations starts in Ivory Coast

This is a question that has polarized fans of the Super Eagles, yet there is no disputing his experience at major international tournaments.

"When our mistakes occur, it's loud," Uzoho told DW about the pressure of being the man in goal.

"Everybody knows about it, so everybody keeps throwing shade and sticks at me. But you have to embrace it. It is part of the weight that comes with the position."

Decisive miscue

Goalkeepers have always been open for criticism, but there is one goal that has made Uzoho a particular target for some Nigeria fans.

They still blame him for allowing a long-range effort from Thomas Partey to skip underneath him in a March 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana. Instead of confirming Nigeria's superior talent against their West African rivals Ghana, as the home supporters had expected, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. This meant that Nigeria failed to qualify for Qatar, and following the final whistle there was a pitch invasion and fighting in the Abuja stadium.

"I felt really bad because I had an objective of being at the last World Cup, but my error contributed to us being unable to make it. I felt bad, and I understood how others felt," Uzoho said.

Stanley Nwabili (left) has been brought in to challenge Uzoho for the starting job in Nigeria's goal Image: Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Wire/picture alliance

Bouncing back

More recently, though, Uzoho saw Nigeria through a successful Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, where they lost just once – at home to Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles finished with 15 points from a possible 18.

"The team has always been a family, and we support each other. We've been training with each other for a while, so we know our strengths," Uzoho said.

History of strong goalkeepers

Nigeria have had some great goalkeepers in the past. Peter Rufai led them to their second Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994. Vincent Enyeama made the team unbeatable when they won their last title 11 years ago in Johannesburg. His retirement in 2015 left big shoes for his successors to fill.

Uzoho became Nigeria's No. 1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where he played three matches. The then 19-year-old prospect, who was a member of the U-17 World Cup winning team in 2013, was expected to become one of Africa's next great goalkeepers..

Since then though, Uzoho, who stands 6'5" (196 cm.) has had his ups and downs. He put in an outstanding performance against Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United for his Cypriot club side, Omonia Nicosia, in a 2022 Europa League game.

It's not clear whether coach Jose Peseiro will remain with Nigeria following AFCON Image: BackpagePix/empics/picture alliance

"It was quite an experience for me being at Old Trafford," Uzoho said of the game where he limited the home side to a late 1-0 win despite their 13 shots on goal.

However, in his home country, he is better remembered for the goals he has conceded.

"It is what comes with this position. I am not the first to commit errors, and I won't be the last," Uzoho said.

No. 1 role up for grabs?

Last October, Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro stood firmly by him despite criticism from fans.

"The goalkeepers in Nigeria never play freely because the people attack the goalkeeper every time," Peseiro said following a 2-2 draw in a friendly against Saudi Arabia. "Why don't they attack the strikers when they miss the goal? No one feels comfortable when they attack them."

However, since then, the Portuguese coach's resolve may have weakened, considering the fact that he has brought in Stanley Nwabili of South African Premier Soccer League side Chippa United to compete for the starting role.

Yet, having only appeared in two friendlies for Nigeria, Nwabili is clearly not at an advantage over Uzoho when it comes to experience playing in a major international tournament like AFCON, where Nigeria are to face hosts Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea in Group A.

A factial injury forced Victor Osimhen to sit out of the last Africa Cup of Nations Image: Simone Scusa/Shengolpixs/IMAGO

'Big opportunity'

Nigeria enter the tournament having lost Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi to injuries. Creative forward Kelechi Iheanacho is also recovering from injury but has been included. This time, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who missed the last tournament in Cameroon due to a facial injury, is fit to lead the squad.

A decade after Nigeria's last AFCON title, Uzoho thinks the Super Eagles can return to the top.

"It is a big opportunity for us now. It is quite a stronger team than the one that participated in the last African Cup," Uzoho said.

"Ten years is a long time for a country like Nigeria not to have lifted the cup. So we are going with everything we have. Now we have experience and age on our side, and we have a good coach."

Assuming he does get the start in Nigeria's opening match of the against Equatorial Gunea, Uzoho will be looking to seize the chance to put the fans' doubts to rest.

