 Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir | Reporter - On Location | DW | 23.10.2021

Reporter

Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir

The lawyer Mir Urfi is Indian, though, in her home of Kashmir, identity can be complex. For more than seven decades, the region has been claimed by both India and neighboring Pakistan.

Watch video 12:30

The two nuclear powers of India and Pakistan have fought wars over Kashmir, alarming the international community. The region is divided between them, leaving neither side satisfied. Amid massive military deployment on both sides, Kashmir is in a constant state of tension. Protesters against the Indian government's role take a big risk, especially since the Modi government removed Kashmir’s special status two years ago. Demonstrators have been arrested and imprisoned for years. The human rights lawyer Mir Urfi helps such detainees and, in doing so, runs the risk of being targeted by authorities herself. A report by Manira Chaudhary and Sharique Ahmad.

FILE - In this July 17, 2006 file photo, Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border at Kanachak, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Jammu, India. Pakistan and India traded accusations Sunday, Jan. 6, 2013, of violating the cease-fire in the disputed northern region of Kashmir, with Islamabad accusing Indian troops of a cross-border raid that killed one of its soldiers and India charging that Pakistani shelling destroyed a home on its side. (Foto:Channi Anand, File/AP/dapd)

India-Pakistan conflict: A ticking time bomb 05.05.2021

Tobias Pflüger, Mitglied im Bundesvorstand der Partei Die Linke, Mitglied der Friedensbewegung, Informationsstelle Militarisierung Tübingen. Teilnehmer des NATO-Gegengipfels in Chicago 19.05.2012 vor dem Veranstaltungsort People's Church, Lawrence Street, Chicago. Aufgenommen: Chicago, 19.05.2012, Foto: Bernd Riegert (Deutsche Welle) Alle Rechte abgetreten

Can Germany bring India and Pakistan closer together? 12.04.2021

### nur für die aktuelle Berichterstattung Unpacked: Kashmir ### - Ausschließlich zur aktuellen Berichterstattung für Unpacked ### DW Thumbnail für die Folge von Unpacked

How India reshaped Kashmir by revoking Article 370 05.08.2020

DW-Chefredakteurin Ines Pohl im Exklusivinterview mit Imran Khan, Premierminister von Pakistan am 15.01.2020 in Islamabad, Pakistan. Copyright: DW

Pakistan's Khan warns against Iran escalation 16.01.2020

Maryam Hotak, Journalistin in Kabul.

Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban 30.10.2021

(Ahmad Mugaber), Geflüchteter aus Afghanistan unterwegs in einer Maschine der US Air Force, die ihn und andere aus Kabul ausfliegt.

Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US 16.10.2021

21.04.2015 * File photo of suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination, displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. A 93-year-old former bookkeeper at Auschwitz goes on trial in Germany April 21, 2015, accused by prosecutors of being an accessory in the murder of 300,000 people, even though he was not involved in any actual killing at the notorious Nazi death camp. The trial of Oskar Groening, who was 21 and by his own admission an enthusiastic Nazi when he was sent to Auschwitz in 1942, may turn out to be one of the last big Holocaust trials because so few Nazis suspected of committing crimes during World War Two are still alive. Groening's job at Auschwitz was to collect the belongings of deportees after they had arrived at the camp by train and had been put through a selection process that resulted in many being sent directly to the gas chambers. He was responsible for inspecting their luggage, removing and counting any bank notes that were inside, and ensuring they were sent on to SS offices in Berlin, where they helped to fund the Nazi war effort. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Young Germans visit Auschwitz 09.10.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during an election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 12, 2017. - German Chancellor Angela Merkel returns from holiday to begin six weeks of campaigning for her CDU party in Dortmund, leading up to September 24 parliamentary elections. (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP)

Farewell, Frau Merkel 25.09.2021

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma 06.11.2021

Unternehmer Dirk Gratzel, der bis zu seinem Lebensenden seine persönliche CO2-Bilanz auf null bringen will. Aufgenommen in der Zeche Polsum, eine alte Industriebrache, die Dirk Gratzel auf eigene Kosten renaturiert. ***Juli 2021

One businessman's road to carbon neutrality 02.10.2021

10.9.2021, Deutschland die beiden Politiker Wiebke Winter (CDU) (Foto von: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance) und Kassem Taher Saleh (Grüne) (foot von imago images/Sven Ellger)

Reporter - German election: Rejuvenating politics 18.09.2021

Es zeigt Jorge Roldan, der als Helfer bei den Aufräumungsarbeiten nach den Anschlägen vom 11.9.01 in New York beteiligt war. Die Rechte liegen komplett bei der DW.

9/11: The forgotten heroes of Ground Zero 11.09.2021

High Security For Non-Local Labourers In Sopore, Kashmir Non-Local Laborers wait outside a Railway Station with all their belongings in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 18 October 2021. 2 non-local labourers were shot dead by Gunmen in J&K s Kulgam, 4 deaths in 2 days Srinagar India kachroo-notitle211018_npmf9 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xNasirxKachroox

Kashmir: Migrant worker killings spur exodus, halt industries 04.11.2021

Businesses fear a sizable reduction in output, after many migrant laborers fled due to targeted killings. Experts say that tensions are on the rise between locals and migrants over fears of a demographic transition.

A paramilitary vehicle passes the front gate of Government Medical College in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Police have registered two separate cases under harsh anti-terror law against students and some staff of two medical colleges for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over archrival India in a T20 World Cup cricket game. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Cricket: Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan face India terror law 26.10.2021

Several students are being investigated for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India at the T20 World Cup. An anti-terror law was amended in 2019 so that a person can be held for six months without any evidence.

People gather near the wreckage of a passenger bus plunged into a ravine where at least 20 people were killed in Pallandri, some 160 km east of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on November 3, 2021. (Photo by AFP)

Bus crash leaves 22 dead in Pakistani Kashmir 03.11.2021

The bus fell into a ravine after the driver lost control and skidded across a mountain road. Police fear that the death toll could rise, as several are injured.

15.02.2016 **** epa05161739 A Kashmiri Muslim walks along with his bicycle as an Indian soldier stands guard during restriction in Maisuma area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 February 2016. Authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in some parts of Srinagar. All business establishments were closed over the call given by all major separatist groups against the killings of two civilians including a woman. Two civilians were killed during clashes near the gunfight sight in Kakapora area of Pulwama, south of Srinagar on 14 February 2016.Police said one militant of the Lashkar-e-Toiba was killed during the gunfight. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN © picture-alliance/epa/F. Khan

Why Dubai plans to build infrastructure in Kashmir 25.10.2021

Dubai's accord with the Indian government to build infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when the volatile Himalayan region is witnessing a resurgence in violence.