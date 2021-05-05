Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir

The two nuclear powers of India and Pakistan have fought wars over Kashmir, alarming the international community. The region is divided between them, leaving neither side satisfied. Amid massive military deployment on both sides, Kashmir is in a constant state of tension. Protesters against the Indian government's role take a big risk, especially since the Modi government removed Kashmir’s special status two years ago. Demonstrators have been arrested and imprisoned for years. The human rights lawyer Mir Urfi helps such detainees and, in doing so, runs the risk of being targeted by authorities herself. A report by Manira Chaudhary and Sharique Ahmad.