For the International Media Studies program, applicants must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent and at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field acquired after the completion of their first degree.

The Master’s Program is held in English and students will have to provide proof of good verbal and written language skills in English. This is usually given in form of a language test completed in their country of origin from a recognized institution. This does not apply for applicants' native languages.

How does the selection process work?

A selection committee decides on the successful candidates. The committee is made up of representatives from the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, Bonn University, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and DW Akademie.

Applications will be reviewed in accordance with the process and criteria stipulated in the Master’sExamination Regulations (§ 3 Admission requirements and Appendix 4 Explanations on the selection and admission procedure). In addition to the admission requirements, the criteria mentioned under “Aptitude review” in Appendix 4 will be considered for your admission i.e. qualifications and motivation, media-related and international experience, knowledge of media and development cooperation, publications or references. Telephone interviews will only be conducted with shortlisted scholarship candidates.

Please note that we only have limited places for practical media seminars and this impacts the number of students admitted to each intake.

If you are accepted into the program, our cooperation partner, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences will ask you to submit certified copies of your original documents. Please note: Documents not originally issued in English or German must also be accompanied by an official, certified translation. If required for your country, your original documents should also be officially certified for authenticity.

Only after the Hochschule Bonn-Rhein-Sieg has received the certified copies of your application documents, will you receive your official letter of acceptance into the International Media Studies program. The exact procedure will be explained to you in detail if your application is successful.



You will find a list of all accepted English language tests and required levels as well as other relevant information for download in our FAQ section.