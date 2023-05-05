  1. Skip to content
Adios, Honduras - Escaping violence and poverty

2 hours ago

Every year, tens of thousands of people from the central American nation of Honduras leave their home country to try and reach the United States. A dangerous journey that often ends in death. The refugees are escaping poverty, gang violence and natural catastrophes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sym2

Honduras: a nation hit ever more frequently by extreme weather such as tropical hurricanes and flooding. Almost 70 per cent of the population lives in poverty; more than 50 per cent of those are in dire need. Violent incidents, gang warfare and abductions are part of daily life here. The murder rate is one of the highest in the world. Many Hondurans see no other option but to leave. They are undeterred by the high cost; the risk that they’ll die on the journey or be murdered by human traffickers; or just how unlikely it is that they’ll actually make it to the US at all. Often, it’s the men that leave; their wives and children stay behind and never hear back from their husbands and fathers, even if they’ve managed to enter the US and are living illegally there. The money they promised to send to their families never arrives. As a result, more and more women feel compelled to flee themselves. They might take one of their children along, or leave them all with relatives. The country is losing its life blood - in some regions, villages are populated only by children and elderly people. Aid organizations try to help the most desperate, but even they are powerless to stem the tide of refugees.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics1 hour ago
