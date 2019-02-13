 Adil Demirci: Turkish prosecutors propose releasing Cologne reporter | News | DW | 14.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Adil Demirci: Turkish prosecutors propose releasing Cologne reporter

German-Turkish national Adil Demirci has been in an Istanbul jail since April, charged with belonging to a leftist "terror organization." He may now be about to get out, under certain conditions.

Protesters wave placard reading 'Freedom for Adil Demirci!' in Cologne (picture alliance/dpa/C. Hardt)

Protesters wave placard reading 'Freedom for Adil Demirci!' in Cologne

Cologne reporter and social worker Adil Demirci was in court in Istanbul as his trial on terror charges resumed on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has spent ten months in jail over alleged links to the far-left Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) which Turkey labels a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors proposed his release, on condition that he regularly register with Turkish police. That propspect would rule out a return to Germany.

The charges in detail

Demirci and a group of over 20 other people were accused of attending funerals of MLKP members and fighters of the Kurdish YPG militia. Turkish officials view YPG, which battles against Islamic State (IS) in Syria, as an offshoot of the Kurdish PKK party, which is also considered a terrorist group.

Prosecutors also claim Demirci took part in "non-authorized demonstrations involving Molotov cocktails" between 2013 and 2016 and did so "in the name of the MLKP."

Demirci, a dual German-Turkish national, traveled to Turkey with his mother on vacation last spring. According to his family, the aim was to improve the health of his mother, who is suffering from cancer. He was arrested in Istanbul last April, just days before he was set to fly back to Germany.

After his arrest, Demirci admitted to going to the funerals of Kurdish fighters who died fighting IS in Syria, but rejected the charge of belonging to "terror organization."

Adil Demirci photo, Twitter screenshot (Twitter@mesale_tolu)

Demirci was reportedly detained with two other colleagues in a police raid

SPD, Left party politicians attend trial

In Cologne, Demirci worked as a refugee counselor for German NGO Internationaler Bund and also reported for the left-leaning, Turkish-based news agency ETHA. Mesale Tolu, another German-Turkish journalist facing charges in Turkey, is also an employee of the agency.

Several German officials traveled to Istanbul for the Thursday court appointment, including a SPD parliamentarian Rolf Mützenich, and the Cologne town councilor from the Left party, Jörg Detjen. Germany's Consul General Michael Reiffenstuel was also present at the Istanbul courtroom.

Writer and journalist Günter Wallraff also traveled to Turkey for the hearing.

"This is not about the rule of law, this is a political trial," Wallraff said.

Demirci's family and friends had set up the "Freedom for Adil Demirci" campaign in Cologne, holding vigils and events demanding his release.

dj/rt (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German Foreign Ministry investigating arrest of German reporter in Turkey

Germany's Foreign Ministry has said it is investigating claims that a German journalist has been detained in Turkey. Adil Demirci is believed to have been arrested while on vacation in Istanbul. (14.04.2018)  

German-Turkish dual citizen Adil Demirci on trial in Turkey

Seven months ago, Turkish-German citizen of Cologne Adil Demirci went on vacation to Turkey. Before he could return he was arrested on terror charges. His trial is set to start. (20.11.2018)  

German journalist Mesale Tolu to return to Turkey for trial

Mesale Tolu, a journalist detained for months in Turkey for alleged terror links, is returning to Istanbul to appear in court, she says. Her husband, also a journalist, is still in Turkey under a travel ban. (15.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Screenshot Twitter Mesale Tolu zu Verhaftung Adil Demirci

German-Turkish dual citizen Adil Demirci on trial in Turkey 20.11.2018

Seven months ago, Turkish-German citizen of Cologne Adil Demirci went on vacation to Turkey. Before he could return he was arrested on terror charges. His trial is set to start.

Mesale Tolu wieder in Deutschland - Pressekonferenz

German journalist Mesale Tolu arrives home after Turkey lifts travel ban 26.08.2018

The journalist and translator, who was on remand in Turkey on terror-related charges, has flown home with her three-year-old son. Although a Turkish court lifted her travel ban, she still faces trial in October.

Symbolbild Türkei Einschränkung der Meinungsfreiheit

Turkey targets left-wing news agency in press crackdown 16.04.2018

A Turkish-German journalist from the ETHA news agency has been detained in Turkey, along with two colleagues. The organization's editor-in-chief says the arrests are part of a wider crackdown on anti-government press.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 