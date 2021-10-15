Adele's 'Easy on Me' has 18 million views on YouTube and counting

No stranger to singing about breakups and regrets, 15-time Grammy Award winner Adele, released "Easy on Me" on all streaming platforms at midnight Friday UK time, with fans worldwide staying up to catch its premiere.

299,000 people watched the video debut live on YouTube; that number is now reaching 20 million views.

It is the first single of her highly anticipated fourth studio album scheduled to be released on November 19.

Adele had already teased fans with a 20-second snippet of "Easy on Me" during a recent Instagram Live session. When asked about the subject matter of her forthcoming album, she had simply responded, "Divorce babe, divorce."

The 'divorce album'

Keeping to her tradition of naming her albums after milestone birthdays – her previous record-breaking albums were titled 19, 21, and 25 – the 33-year-old told the UK and US editions of Vogue that she had written 30 to explain her divorce from Simon Konecki to her young son, Angelo.

Keeping to her tradition of naming her albums after milestone birthdays – her previous record-breaking albums were titled 19, 21, and 25 – the 33-year-old told the UK and US editions of Vogue that she had written 30 to explain her divorce from Simon Konecki to her young son, Angelo.

There had always been speculation about when exactly the pair had tied the knot. In her Vogue interview, Adele said, "The timeline the press have of my relationship, my marriage, is actually completely wrong. We got married when I was 30… and then I left." She however declined to elaborate how long the marriage had lasted. "Easy on Me” was apparently the first track written for this album.

On Wednesday, Adele told fans she was "finally" ready to release 30, which she described as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life".

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," she tweeted.

The accompanying music video – which some might find reminiscent of her previous hit ballad "Hello" – is first shot in black-and-white and shows her speaking on the phone while leaving a house with "For Sale" and "Sold" signs on it. She sings while driving off, the scenes interspersed with memories and music sheets blowing in the wind, after which the video changes into color.

A numbers game in November

Known for hits like "Someone Like You" and "Hello," Adele is one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, having stormed charts worldwide, amassing on the way a clutch of Grammys and an Oscar for the James Bond theme song, "Skyfall."

Her last album, 25, went platinum in its first 24 hours, and some music industry watchers are expecting her to take top spot in a November that will see other big names like Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Abba, and Coldplay, all releasing new material.