Sankulleh Janko

1 hour ago 1 hour ago

Gambian football sensation Adama Bojang has caught attention of European clubs following his stellar performance at the recent U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, in Egypt. The 18-year old sensation has the world under his feet. He and his teammates prepare for the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Argentina in May, DW's Sankulleh Janko visited him.