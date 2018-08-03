 Adam Peaty breaks own world record in 100 meter breaststroke | More sports | DW | 04.08.2018

Adam Peaty breaks own world record in 100 meter breaststroke

Adam Peaty shaved 0.13 seconds off his own world record in the 100 meter breastroke at the European Championships. The British swimmer clocked a time of 57.00 seconds in Glasgow.

Adam Peaty broke his own world record as he clinched the ninth European title of his career at the European Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

Read more: Peaty breaks 50-meter breaststroke record twice in one day

"I'm so humbled from the support," Peaty said on BBC TV after the race. "It's been a journey over the last few years and to end it in this pool is incredible. To end one-two shows we're pushing and pushing and I cannot believe that."

The Olympic champion, who has become the most dominant breastroker the sport has seen, shaved 0.13 off his previous best mark, which he swam at the Rio de Janeiro Games two years ago.

Peaty, still the only man to swim under 58 seconds in the event, set-up a British 1-2 finish with James Wilby clocking in 1.54 seconds behind his teammate. Anton Chupkov of Russia finished 1.96 behind in third.

Two World Record tumble

On a thrilling day at the European Championships where swimming took center stage, records continued to fall. Russian swimmer Kliment Koleshnikov followed in Peaty's footsteps as he broke the world record in the 50 meter backstroke event, finishing with a time of 24.00 seconds to claim gold. 

Liam Tancock had previously held the record for nine years straight.

jt/(ap, reuters)

