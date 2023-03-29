  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
Still Dokumentation Adam und Ida
Image: Autentic
SocietyGermany

Adam and Ida - Almost a Fairytale

37 minutes ago

Separated as toddlers, the Jewish twins Adam and Ida Paluch survived the Holocaust knowing almost nothing about their roots. Half a century later, the two strangers miraculously find each other.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OeH9

Will their story have a fairytale ending?

Still Dokumentation Adam und Ida
Image: Autentic

Adam and Ida were separated when they were just three years old. Adam survived a concentration camp and was given up for adoption. Ida survived the war in hiding with a Polish couple. Both siblings were baptized, given new names and birth certificates and raised Catholic. It seemed almost impossible that they would ever see each other again. But one day Ida discovered a photo in the newspaper that reminded her of someone.

Now, for the first time in their lives, Adam and Ida Paluch tell their story to a German film crew. It’s an incredible tale about loss, identity and the search for belonging.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 22.04.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 22.04.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 23.04.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks pensive during an interview conducted by the Associated Press news agency while seated in a train with a glass of tea in front of him

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy invites China's Xi to visit

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Berlin Präsident William Ruto Kenia im DW-Interview

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Kenyan President William Ruto slams opposition

Politics17 hours ago05:02 min
More from Africa

Asia

Health care workers standing in front of monitors and empty hospital beds

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

India: What's behind the spike in COVID cases?

Health18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

A special relationship: Britain's Charles III visits Germany

Culture16 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

Humza Yousaf in Edinburgh

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Scotland: Who is new first minister Humza Yousaf?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights24 hours ago03:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade18 hours ago04:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Migration4 hours ago01:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage