Adam and Ida - Almost a Fairytale

Separated as toddlers, the Jewish twins Adam and Ida Paluch survived the Holocaust knowing almost nothing about their roots. Half a century later, the two strangers miraculously find each other.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OeH9
Advertisement
Will their story have a fairytale ending?
Adam and Ida were separated when they were just three years old. Adam survived a concentration camp and was given up for adoption. Ida survived the war in hiding with a Polish couple. Both siblings were baptized, given new names and birth certificates and raised Catholic. It seemed almost impossible that they would ever see each other again. But one day Ida discovered a photo in the newspaper that reminded her of someone.
Now, for the first time in their lives, Adam and Ida Paluch tell their story to a German film crew. It’s an incredible tale about loss, identity and the search for belonging.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 22.04.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 22.04.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 23.04.2023 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4