 Actor with a thousand faces: Mario Adorf turns 90

Film

Actor with a thousand faces: Mario Adorf turns 90

He's starred in over 200 roles and his on-screen characters — often rogues and villains — are notorious. At 90, German actor Mario Adorf remains a much-loved screen legend.

  • A still from 'Winnetou': Actor Mario Adorf as a cowboy (picture-alliance / dpa)

    Mario Adorf: A selection of films

    Glamor of a rogue

    Born on September 8, 1930, Mario Adorf is known as one of the great veteran character actors of European cinema. In Germany, he became particularly famous as the murderer of Winnetou, in the 1963 western "Apache Gold," based on Karl May's bestselling novels.

  • Film still 'Ganovenehre' with Karin Baal and Mario Adorf

    Mario Adorf: A selection of films

    An honorable scoundrel

    While he mostly portrayed villains, Adorf also managed to overcome his bad guy image by starring in Wolfgang Staudte's comedy "Ganovenehre" ("A Scoundrel's Honor") from 1966.

  • Still from 'The Specialists' Mario Adorf as a shot-down cowboy (picture-alliance)

    Mario Adorf: A selection of films

    A hero of Italian westerns

    During the 1960s, Mario Adorf also made it as a gunslinger in Italian films. The German actor whose father was Italian, starred in Spaghetti Westerns such as Sergio Corbucci's "The Specialists" (1969).

  • Lola 1981 Film Armin Müller-Stahl

    Mario Adorf: A selection of films

    A new image

    The actor who had almost always played villains was then discovered by New German Film directors. He worked with star directors like Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff. Most notably, Mario Adorf co-starred in Fassbinder's "Lola" alongside Armin Müller-Stahl.

  • Film still 'The Tin Drum' (picture-alliance)

    Mario Adorf: A selection of films

    Honored by an Oscar

    Most unforgettable to many fans is Mario Adorf's performance in the film adaptation of the Günter Grass novel "The Tin Drum" ("Die Blechtrommel"), directed by Volker Schlöndorff. In 1978, the film was awarded an Oscar.

  • Film still 'Der letzte Mentsch' close-up on an elderly Mario Adorf

    Mario Adorf: A selection of films

    A hard-working actor

    Now turning 90, Mario Adorf remained active as an actor through his 80s. Among others, he starred in "Der letzte Mentsch," a 2013 road movie about an elderly man searching for his Jewish roots

    Author: Jochen Kürten


Yes, he was the murderer of Winnetou, the popular fictional Native American hero — and, to this day, many viewers have never forgiven him for that. But controversy was never far away from many of Mario Adorf's characters, whether it is beating up his foes, or even assassinating them. He was loud and brash, hard and foul-mouthed. And yet, he is much adored by audiences far and wide.

Mario Adorf — who celebrates his 90th birthday on September 8 — is quite the phenomenon. He is certainly not the only actor who has accompanied film and television audiences through the decades, but who else can claim to have been part of postwar German film — often mocked as "grandpa's cinema" — as well as inspiring the work of contemporary directors such as Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Volker Schlöndorff?

Adorf, a man of the world

From Italian spaghetti westerns and classical Italian mafia flicks to big-budget Hollywood productions and European art-house films — Adorf has graced the lot. However, the multifaceted actor is hardly looking back, remaining active on the stages and sets of the world.

Mario Adorf in Winnetou I (1963), a black-and-white portrait of a cowboy character with a gun (Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa)

Mario Adorf played the cowboy who shot Winnetou

Mario Adorf was born in Zurich, Switzerland, to a German mother and an Italian father, and grew up in the Eifel, a mountainous region in western Germany. His mother was a radiographer, and his father a surgeon. The young Mario would go on to study criminology.

He broke off his studies to become a stage actor, before turning to film. In 1957, he played a killer in the classical movie Nachts, wenn der Teufel kam (The Devil Strikes at Night) directed by Robert Siodmak — who had by now returned home from Hollywood. The film would become his breakthrough. The role, however, also type-casted the young actor to playing rogues, villains and gunslingers.

The happy villain

"When reading the scripts, I tend to find the role of the villain interesting," he confessed early on in his career. "It's not that I love the bad guys as people or characters, but I know how they come across. And that's why I lend them my body, my face."

It was his role of Santer, however, which brought him notoriety, namely for shooting and killing the noble Winnetou in 1963. From then on, he portrayed the villain in many spaghetti westerns, and Italy became his second home, personally and professionally. Adorf also acted in a number of Italian mafia films.

Film still, Mario Adorf in The Specialist and Drop Them or I'll Shoot: a bloodied man on the ground with a gun beside his head (1969) Copyright: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN

Mario Adorf starred in countless spaghetti westerns, like 'The Specialist and Drop Them or I'll Shoot' (1969)

He returned to German cinema during the inspired era of filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder. His most memorable performances include in Lola, directed by Fassbinder, in Die Verlorene Ehre der Katharina Blum (The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum) by Schlöndorff, and in Die Blechtrommel  (The Tin Drum).

A trip to Hollywood proved less successful: He starred in the western Major Dundee by Sam Peckinpah, however his role was later edited out almost completely.

Cast of characters

Adorf had more luck working with European directors, such as Claude Chabrol, Damiano Damiani and Billy Wilder, plus ambitious TV directors such as Helmut Dietl and Dieter Wedel.

In various German television productions, Adorf was able to put his full spectrum of talents to the test, playing businessmen, gaffers and egocentric maniacs.

Once asked about his multicultural roles, he replied that the concept of being a European did not mean much to him, specifying, "I resist a little against the easiness with which people talk about 'Europeans.'"

Yes, he was born in Switzerland, grew up in Germany, and lived in Italy with a French woman. Nevertheless: "If all that were so easy, then all these countries would long since have been replaced by a single state of Europe — but obviously, it's not that easy," he opined.

Mario Adorf in Der letzte Mentsch: An upside-down close-up of a man with white hair and beard, Copyright: Uli Grohs

One of his more recent productions: 'Der letzte Mentsch' (2013)

Adorf's first love in Germany

Although he has spent most of his time in recent decades in his home in St. Tropez, he has always maintained a love for his home region in the Eifel — a place he visits regularly.

In spite of his successful career, the term "movie star" does not quite fit this actor, who appears both genial and modest. But undoubtedly, Mario Adorf remains one of the most outstanding performers in European film and television.

Mario Adorf at Berlinale 2014, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

Actor with a thousand faces: Mario Adorf turns 90

He's starred in over 200 roles and his on-screen characters — often rogues and villains — are notorious. At 90, German actor Mario Adorf remains a much-loved screen legend.  

