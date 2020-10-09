 Actor Willem Dafoe honored in Frankfurt | Film | DW | 09.10.2020

Film

Actor Willem Dafoe honored in Frankfurt

One of the most versatile and sought-after actors of his generation: Willem Dafoe has won the B3 BEN Award in the category "Most Influential Artist."

  • Film still 'At Eternity's Gate': Willem Dafoe as Vincent van Gogh (Lily Gavin/CBS Films/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'At Eternity's Gate' (2018)

    US director Julian Schnabel knew very well that Willem Dafoe had the necessary depth to portray the troubled final days of painter Vincent van Gogh. The actor offers a mesmerizing performance in "At Eternity's Gate," shot on location in France amid the landscapes that characterized the painter's works.

  • Willem Dafoe in black and white, depicting a man with long, black fingernails and a menacing grimace in Shadow of the Vampire. (picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'Shadow of the Vampire' (2000)

    Willem Dafoe has collected four Oscar nominations, including one for his lead role as Max Schreck in "Shadow of the Vampire," a fictionalized documentary on the making of the classic vampire movie "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" in 1922. The "New York Times" described Dafoe's performance as "creepy, comical and oddly moving."

  • Willem Dafoe as Jesus with crown of thorns in 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

    The film directed by Martin Scorsese famously stirred controversy among religious groups for showing Christ being tempted by sex. Dafoe offered an impressive portrayal of the pain, anguish and mysticism experienced by Jesus fulfilling his mission as "the son of God."

  • Willem Dafoe wearing black-rimmed glasses in the role of Pier Paolo Pasolini (71st Venice International Film Festival)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'Pasolini' (2014)

    Another film focusing on the final days of a tortured personality: In this film by Abel Ferrara, Willem Dafoe embodies prominent Italian film director and poet Pier Paolo Pasolini, who was controversial for dealing with taboo sexual topics in his works, such as in his last film, "Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom." The unorthodox filmmaker was murdered in 1975.

  • Willem Dafoe in film 'To Live and Die in L.A.' looking at a money counterfeiting device (METRO-GOLDWYN-MAYER STUDIOS INC.)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'To Live and Die in L.A.' (1985)

    Willem Dafoe was relatively unknown in Hollywood before he was cast as a counterfeiter in William Friedkin's action thriller "To Live and Die in L.A." With his portrayal effectively blurring the line between good and evil, the role was a milestone in his acting career.

  • Willem Dafoe with muddied face and hair in 'Platoon' (ORION PICTURES CORPORATION)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'Platoon' (1986)

    Dafoe's definitive Hollywood breakthrough came a year later in Oliver Stone's Vietnam film "Platoon." His performance as a US soldier stationed for years in the Southeast Asian country was rewarded with an Oscar nomination.

  • Willem Dafoe and two nuns, a film still from 'Saigon: Off Limits' (United Archives/picture-alliance )

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'Saigon: Off Limits' (1988)

    In his second film set during the Vietnam War, Dafoe portrayed agent Buck McGriff, an agent from the criminal investigation division who looks into a series of murders of six Vietnamese prostitutes. The trail leads to the highest military offices of the US Army.

  • Film still 'Wild at Heart': Willem Dafoe grabbing Laura Dern by the neck (picture-alliance/dpa/Everett Collection)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    "Wild at Heart" (1990)

    The preparation for his role in the road movie "Wild at Heart," directed by David Lynch, was extremely easy, Dafoe explained in interviews: All he needed to do was put on his false teeth and gel down his hair, and he instantly turned into gangster Bobby Peru.

  • Film still 'The English Patient'': Willem Dafoe sitting on a massive wooden chair with a glass and bottle of alcohol next to him. (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'The English Patient' (1996)

    "The English Patient," adapted from Michael Ondaatje's best-selling novel, was another one of Willem Dafoe's most successful works among the over 100 films he has appeared in. The love drama went on to win a total of nine Academy Awards, including for best director and best picture.

  • Film still from 'Antichrist': Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe in a living room (Christian Geisnaes)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'Antichrist' (2009)

    He once said that he definitely preferred to work with visionary, passionate filmmakers like David Lynch, Martin Scorsese or Lars von Trier than with bored careerists — leading Dafoe to take on difficult roles. In Lars von Trier's provocative "Antichrist," a married couple face horror and madness. Dafoe, here with his co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg, mastered the extreme sex scenes brilliantly.

  • Film still 'The Lighthouse' Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers in front of a tower (Eric Chakeen/Universal Studios/dpa/picture-alliance)

    A preference for extreme roles: Willem Dafoe

    'The Lighthouse' (2019)

    The script for the horror film "The Lighthouse" was a whole new challenge for actor Willem Dafoe. Set at the end of the 19th century, the film tells the story of two lighthouse keepers who start to lose their sanity. Forces of nature as a backdrop and the loneliness of silent, hard-drinking men were ingredients to suit Dafoe's taste. (Adapted by Elizabeth Grenier)

    Author: Heike Mund


Willem Dafoe was still a teenager when he decided to become an actor. At age 17, he started studying theater but found the program too theoretical. He decided to join an experimental theater group instead that toured the US and Europe. The varied work — not only on stage, but also behind the scenes — enabled him to develop concentration and precision in his acting.

US director Michael Chimino offered him a first film role in the Western Heaven's Gate (1980). But Dafoe was fired from the production, and his supporting role was removed from the movie during editing. He didn't get a credit for his brief appearance in the final cut.

Dafoe then gained renown with the action film Streets of Fire (1984), in which he portrayed the cool leader of a motorcycle gang. Two years later, his part in the Vietnam drama Platoon earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Acting as an intuitive challenge

Dafoe, born William James in Appleton, Wisconsin on July 22, 1955, never let setbacks stand in his way. He even felt that winning the Golden Raspberry, the infamous "award for the worst actor," in 1993 was an incentive to keep going.

Building an impressive and unique acting career over the years, he's appeared in over 100 films. Beyond these, Dafoe is a stage actor and co-founder of the successful experimental theater company The Wooster. 

film still 'Mississippi Burning' with Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe (United Archives/picture-alliance )

Dafoe in 'Mississippi Burning,' a 1988 biographical crime thriller involving the Ku Klux Klan

Considered one of the most versatile actors of his generation, he's often embodied difficult, introverted and headstrong characters such as the taciturn lighthouse keeper in The Lighthouse (2019).

To Dafoe, difficult characters are a challenge, like climbing mountains. "I do it purely intuitively," he told DW during the Berlinale in 2018. "Of course I take a close look at the script and the role, but the environment and director of the film is also important. I always look at the big picture. You never know exactly what a role is until you play it."

Pushing his limits

The actor with German, English, Irish, Scottish and French roots has worked with renowned directors from the US and Europe, such as Paul Schrader, Abel Ferrara, Julian Schnabel, Wes Anderson and Lars von Trier. Among his collaborations with the Danish director was the controversial Antichrist from 2009, where he starred alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg.

The actor has portrayed all kinds of characters, from brutal murderers and treacherous villains to respectable family men and courageous anti-heroes.

Film still 'The Florida Project': Willem Dafoe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A24)

His role as the manager of a motel in 'The Florida Project' (2018) earned him an Oscar nomination

In embodying them, he's also known to push his limits: "As an actor you always try to get to the point where you merge with the material, with the role, and that's exactly what I want to work towards," Dafoe said. "My aim is to connect everything. It's really a life's work, maybe I'll never get there, but I'll try. Simply to radiate that presence when you become one with the story in every moment."

Dafoe therefore always dives into his characters' biographies. In At Eternity's Gate (2018), he portrayed the painter Vincent van Gogh in a severe depression during which he infamously cut off his ear. Director Julian Schnabel, himself a painter, drove the actor to the brink of complete physical exhaustion during the shoot to depict the artist's madness as realistically as possible — and it turned out to be one of Willem Dafoe's best performances. For it, he received the Copa Volpi for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.

Now Willem Dafoe is honored at the Biennale of the Moving Image with the B3 BEN Award in the category "Most Influential Artist." Although he will not be able to attend the award ceremony in Frankfurt due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said he was greatly honored to receive the prize.

Adapted by Elizabeth Grenier

