Actor Betty White dies at 99

Betty White, a star of the American television sitcom "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died at the age of 99 on Friday.

The actress was born in 1922 and was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.

Her agent, Jeff Witjar, told People magazine: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."

She holds the Guinness World Record for "Longest TV Career for an Entertainer."

"It's incredible that I'm still in this business and that you are still putting up with me," White said in an appearance at the 2018 Emmy Awards ceremony, where she was honored for her longevity.

"It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you," White said. "I wish they did that at home."

US President Joe Biden told reporters: "That's a shame. She was a lovely lady." His wife Jill Biden added: "Who didn't love Betty White? We're so sad about her death."

White previously told the Associated Press there is no trick in growing old joyously: "Don't try to be young."

"Just open your mind. Stay interested in stuff. There are so many things I won't live long enough to find out about, but I'm still curious about them.''

