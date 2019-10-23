 Activists mock Boris Johnson as old Brexit deadline expires | News | DW | 31.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Activists mock Boris Johnson as old Brexit deadline expires

The UK was due to leave the EU on October 31 with "no ifs or buts," according to Boris Johnson. With the deadline expiring, anti-Brexit activists mocked the leader for failing to deliver on his strongly-worded pledges.

Boris Johnson at a EU summit in Belgium (Getty Images/AFP/K. Tribouillard)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rose to power by repeatedly pledging to "get Brexit done" by October 31 "do or die, come what may" and last month famously said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than ask for a Brexit extension.

"I will not negotiate a delay with the EU and neither does the law compel me to do so," Johnson said in Parliament less than two weeks ago.

Last week, however, Johnson was forced to break his central promise and ask Brussels for another delay after lawmakers rejected his bid to fast track the latest divorce deal. Johnson was forced by law to seek an extension after parliament made it legally binding for him to so so if no deal were agreed by October 19.

Read more: EU grants Brexit extension — so what now?

Activists replay Johnsons' pledges

With the deadline set to expire on Thursday, UK protest group Led By Donkeys staged an unusual protest in front of the headquarters of the Tory Party in Westminster.

The activists showed Johnson's statements on leaving the EU with "no ifs or buts" by the end of October, even without a deal. The recordings of Johnson were interspersed with an account given by Tory lawmaker Mark Francois, where Francois claims Johnson said that "the Tory party is finished" if the UK stays in the EU past October 31.

Separately, social media users mocked Francois over his prediction that the UK would "explode" if the deadline is not met. While several hundreds of pro-Brexit protesters rallied to show their displeasure in London, no major disruptions were reported.

Others, including the satirical Private Eye Magazine, made light of Johnson's "dead in a ditch" pledge.

The UK voted to leave in June 2016. On Thursday, Twitter users marked October 31 as the third "No Brexit Day" after two other set Brexit dates have come and gone in March and April this year. The EU's latest extension is set to expire on January 31.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Donald Tusk: EU agrees to delay Brexit until January 31

PM Boris Johnson wrote a letter last week asking for a delay after British lawmakers forced his hand. EU member states agree to grant Britain a three-month flexible delay, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted. (28.10.2019)  

EU grants Brexit extension — so what now?

"Please do not waste this time," the EU's Donald Tusk implored in April when granting the UK its last Brexit extension. On Monday, he said the EU had agreed a third extension until January 31. So what comes next? (28.10.2019)  

Brexit: Amber Rudd, UK work and pensions secretary, resigns from Cabinet

Amber Rudd, the UK work and pensions secretary, has resigned, citing her disagreement over a possible no-deal Brexit as the reason why she chose to leave Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. (07.09.2019)  

Britain's Boris Johnson won't quit, vows to 'get Brexit done'

The UK prime minister has turned up the Brexit rhetoric as his ruling Conservative Party meets in Manchester. But the annual conference risks being disrupted by a no-confidence vote in his government. (29.09.2019)  

UK sends letters to EU for, and against, Brexit extension

Johnson sent a trio of letters to the EU: one unsigned, requesting a Brexit extension, a copy of the law requiring him to request an extension and one arguing against an extension. The EU is now considering his request. (19.10.2019)  

British MPs approve delay to Brexit deal decision

The vote on the Brexit deal has been postponed as the UK Parliament effectively forced PM Boris Johnson to request yet another extension from the EU. Johnson is expected to write to the EU's Donald Tusk within hours. (19.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Boris Johnson wins bittersweet Brexit victory 23.10.2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had his first Brexit victory, only to see it snatched in the jaws of defeat. Lawmakers voted for his withdrawal deal with the EU, but against rushing it through Parliament. The EU is likely to grant yet another extension.

Boris Johnson thwarted 19.10.2019

It is a crushing blow to the prime minister's Brexit plans. British MPs backed an amendment to delay a vote on the Brexit deal that Johnson reached with the EU just days ago. It withholds the parliament's approval until legislation to implement the deal has passed.

England Unterhaus London Brexit Boris Johnson

Campaigning for snap election begins in Britain 31.10.2019

In the UK, the snap election campaign has begun, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashing with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in Parliament. In six weeks, British citizens will make their choice in a vote that could decide the fate of Brexit.

Advertisement