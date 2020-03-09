 Acting legend Max von Sydow dies aged 90 | Film | DW | 09.03.2020

Film

Acting legend Max von Sydow dies aged 90

A longtime collaborator of Ingmar Bergman, the Swedish-born actor Max von Sydow's most memorable roles include Jesus, a James Bond villain and the "Exorcist" priest.

  • Still from the film The Seventh Seal with Max von Sydow as Knight Block and Bengt Ekerot

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    Iconic: 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

    He shined in one of the most iconic scenes in the history of cinema: In "The Seventh Seal," Max von Sydow portrayed Knight Block playing a game of chess with Death (Bengt Ekerot, right).

  • Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann in The Passion of Anna (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    In over 10 Bergman films

    Following "The Seventh Seal," Max von Sydow starred in many other works directed by arthouse star director Ingmar Bergman. The actor is seen here with Liv Ullmann in "The Passion of Anna" from 1969.

  • Max von Sydow as Jesus in The Greatest Story ever told (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    As Jesus in 'The Greatest Story Ever Told' (1965)

    His work with Ingmar Bergman led von Sydow to become famous far beyond Sweden. His fame was so great in Hollywood that it landed him the role of Jesus in the monumental 1965 film "The Greatest Story Ever Told," bypassing the likes of superstars Charlton Heston and Kirk Douglas.

  • Film still from The Exorcist, with Max von Sydow as the priest (Imago//United Archives)

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    Scary: 'The Exorcist' (1973)

    He returned to Hollywood in 1973. In William Friedkin's horror film classic "The Exorcist," Max von Sydow played the leading role of the devilish priest Lankester Merrin.

  • Max von Sydow and Dominique Sandain in Steppenwolf (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    Harry Haller in 'Steppenwolf' (1974)

    Beyond Hollywood, other international productions followed, such as the 1974 film adaptation "Steppenwolf" of Hermann Hesse's classic novel. Von Sydow played the leading role of Harry Haller, with Dominique Sanda at his side.

  • Max von Sydow in Pelle the Conqueror, dancing with a woman (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    Oscar nomination for 'Pelle the Conqueror' (1987)

    For his performance in "Pelle the Conqueror" in 1987, which he himself described as one of his favorite films, von Sydow was nominated for an Oscar for best actor.

  • Max von Sydow as Ming in Flash Gordon (1980) (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    Galactic villain in 'Flash Gordon' (1980)

    As Emperor Ming, Max von Sydow makes entire galaxies shake with fear. The film adaptation of the comic "Flash Gordon" was not only lauded by critics, it is still a cult classic among science fiction fans.

  • Max von Sydow and Thomas Horn sitting at a table in a diner in Extremely loud and incredibly close (picture-alliance/dpa/Everett Collection)

    Exorcist and Jesus: Max von Sydow's most memorable roles

    Another Oscar nomination: 'Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close' (2011)

    Yet another literary adaptation: In the film version of Jonathan Safran Foer's "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close," Sydow played a supporting role, which earned him another Oscar nomination.

    Author: Sven Töniges


Having appeared in more than 100 films and TV series, Max von Sydow's career took off and ended with two dark historical fantasies. In Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal from 1957, the actor portrayed a medieval knight on an existential journey during the Black Death pandemic; recently, he appeared in the bloody epic Game of Thrones as a mysterious oracle. 

Sydow's "compelling presence" was praised early in his career and defined his over 60 years of acting, during which he embodied many strong-willed characters.

He died in France at the age of 90, his wife and producer Catherine von Sydow confirmed on Monday. "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow," she said in a statement. 

Max von Sydow wird 90 - Film Pelle der Eroberer (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde)

He starred in the Palme d'Or and Oscar-winning film 'Pelle the Conqueror' (1987)

Breakthrough with Bergman 

Born on April 10, 1929 as Carl Adolph von Sydow in Lund, Sweden, the actor's father was a university professor of Scandinavian folklore and his mother was a school teacher. The von Sydow's ancestors were from Prussia.

In high school, Max joined an amateur theater group. He later studied at the Royal Dramatic Theater in Stockholm

Sydow started out as a theater actor on various Scandinavian stages, in Helsingborg, Malmö and Stockholm. His film debut came in 1949, with Alf Sjöberg's drama Only a Mother.

He gained international renown through his longstanding collaboration with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, whom he met in Malmö in 1955. They made a total of 13 films together. The Seventh Seal (1957) provided a major breakthrough for both the arthouse director and the actor. Through his portrayal of the disillusioned knight Antonius Block who challenges Death to a chess match, Max von Sydow created an icon of film history.

The shady villain

In the mid-1960s, Max von Sydow was discovered by Hollywood. His most memorable roles include Jesus in the biblical epic The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), the priest in The Exorcist (1973) and a freelance killer in Three Days of Condor (1975).

Max von Sydow in 'The Exorcist' (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Warner Bros.)

He was the priest in 'The Exorcist'

In the 1983 James Bond film Never Say Never Again, he played opposite Sean Connery as villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the head of the criminal organization SPECTRE.

He regularly co-starred in films with Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann, for example in The New Land (1972), in which he played a poor Swedish farmer emigrating to the US in the mid-19th century.

He appeared in David Lynch's Dune (1984) and was part of the ensemble cast of Woody Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters (1985).

All while pursuing his Hollywood career, he also worked with different European directors, including Wim Wenders and Dario Argento.

He received two Oscar nominations, for his performances in Pelle the Conqueror (1987) — which he later said was his favorite role — and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011).

Along with Game of Thrones, he recently appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. His last film role was for Danish director Thomas Vinterberg for the film Kursk, based on the true story of the submarine accident.

 

