 Acting icon Tilda Swinton at 60 | Film | DW | 05.11.2020

Film

Acting icon Tilda Swinton at 60

Oscar winner, free spirit, all round acting talent: Tilda Swinton shines in blockbusters just as well as she does in arthouse films. Now she's celebrating her 60th birthday. 

  • Tilda Swinton holding her award at the Venice Film Festival 2020 (KIKA Press/Cover Images/picture alliance )

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2020: A Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement

    Receiving the award at the Venice Film Festival this year was somewhat of an early birthday present for Tilda Swinton. Director Alberto Barbera praised the star, who was born in London in 1960, as "one of the most original and powerful actresses" of our age. She has tackled an impressive range of roles — from strong women to androgynous heroes.

  • Tilda Swinton wearing white and holding a sword in the air (Focus Features/Entertainment Pictures/Zumapress/picture-alliance)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2019: 'The Dead Don't Die"

    In this horror comedy, Tilda Swinton plays a funeral director who turns out to be an alien. "The Dead Don't Die" by US director Jim Jarmusch, follows in the line of his 2013 romantic vampire movie, "Only Lovers Left Alive," in which Swinton starred as a vampire named Eve.

  • Girls in strappy revealing dresses dancing together in the film Suspiria (Amazon Studios/Alessio Bolzoni)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2018: 'Suspiria'

    Swinton often embodies beings with magical powers, as she did in this horror film by Italian director Luca Guadagnino. In "Suspiria," she plays the witch Madame Blanc, director of a Berlin dance school in the 1970s, as well as a strange old lady and a male psychiatrist. Initially, it was a secret that Swinton played the elderly doctor under pounds of makeup.

  • Swinton wearing white with her arms outstretched in a still from the film Okja by Bong Joon Ho (Kimberly French/AP Photo/picture alliance)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2017: 'Okja'

    From evil characters to likeable protagonists, Swinton isn't typecast in a particular kind of role. In Bong Joon Ho's film "Okja," she plays the narcissistic CEO of a corporation who has a genetically modified pig-like creature named Okja, brought from South Korea to New York for her own pleasure.

  • Tida Swinton, bald and dressed in black, plays Ancient One. She stands next to another character from the film (picture-alliance/AP/Marvel/Disney/J. Maidment)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2016: 'Doctor Strange'

    Whether it's a blockbuster or an indie film, Swinton always seeks out experimentation in her projects, wrote British paper "The Independent." In the film adaptation of the Marvel comic "Doctor Strange," Swinton plays a mystical being known as Ancient One who becomes a mentor to Doctor Strange, with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role.

  • Swinton dressed in a red robe as an old woman in an elevator surrounded by bellboys in a still from The Grand Budapest Hotel (picture-alliance/dpa/20th Century Fox/M. Scali)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2014: 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'

    At times, Swinton changes her appearance beyond recognition for her roles. In Wes Anderson's comedy "The Grand Budapest Hotel," she was Madame D., a glamorous elderly lady who stops for a night at a hotel in a fictitious Eastern European country. It wasn't the first time the Scottish actress worked with Wes Anderson.

  • Swinton in a cowboy hat with blonde hair sitting next to actor Isaach De Bankrole in a still from the film 'The Limits of Control' (Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection/picture alliance)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2009: 'The Limits of Control'

    Contributing to her cult status, Swinton is a recurring actor in the works of popular indie film directors such as Wes Anderson and Jim Jarmusch. She appeared in the latter's 2009 film, "The Limits of Control." Whether the movie can be considered a thriller or not is still debated by Jarmusch fans around the world.

  • Brad Pitt as an old man sits at a dinner table with Tilda Swinton, dressed in a fur scarf in a still from the film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection/picture alliance )

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2008: 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'

    Tilda Swinton appeared alongside Brad Pitt (left), who starred in David Fincher's fantasy drama film about a man who grows young. Benjamin Button is born an old man and dies a baby. He and Elizabeth Abbott (Swinton) have a brief affair. Germany's "Spiegel" news magazine called the Oscar-winning movie "the greatest film romance since 'Titanic.'"

  • Wearing a short brown bob wig, Swinton speaks to George Clooney in a still from Michael Clayton (Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection/picture alliance)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2007: 'Michael Clayton'

    Benedict Cumberbatch, Brad Pitt and George Clooney join Swinton in Tony Gilroy's thriller "Michael Clayton" (2007). In it, Swinton plays a determined lawyer on the verge of a mental breakdown. He strong performance was honored with an Oscar.

  • Swinton has long brown hair and wears a plaid shirt as she speaks to BIll Murray in a still from the film Broken Flowers (United Archives / kpa Publicity/picture alliance)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    2005: 'Broken Flowers'

    Swinton appeared in 2005 in the film "Broken Flowers" opposite Bill Murray, in another film directed by Jim Jarmusch. In the movie, Murray's character embarks on a cross-country journey to track down four of his former lovers after receiving an anonymous letter stating that he has a son. Swinton portrays one of the potential mothers alongside Sharon Stone, Frances Conroy and Jessica Lange.

  • Wearing a large blue dress, Swinton rides on a horse next to actor Billy Zane (Mary Evans Picture Library/picture-alliance)

    Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

    1992: 'Orlando'

    Tilda Swinton gained international fame playing the title role in this postmodern history and time travel film directed by Sally Potter. "Orlando" is a male aristocrat who lives from the 16th to the 20th centuries, before transforming into a woman. Based on the novel by Virginia Woolf, the film critically tackles topics pertaining to gender relations and female emancipation


Sporting a long, dark brown skirt and a breezy white T-shirt, with her brown hair pulled back, she's cycling straight towards the Brandenburg Gate. But there's a wall in front of the iconic landmark, so she has to take a turn. The year is 1988, and the wall is not just any wall, it's the Berlin Wall, separating the former and future German capital into East and West.

And the woman is not just any woman — she's future Oscar winner and arthouse icon Tilda Swinton.

In one scene of the short film Cycling the Wall, Swinton utters the prophetic lines:
"Oh wall, oh wall, oh pretty wall, it would be funny if you did fall, and people could over you step."

Looking back at the films Swinton has starred in, there's an impressive range of genres and tones — thrillers, horror movies, romantic comedies, experimental arthouse… But few are as historic as Cynthia Beatt's 27-minute short, produced for German public broadcaster ZDF as part of their series Das kleine Fernsehspiel (The little television play). 

Swinton's detour into film

The list of notable directors with whom Swinton has worked is long, from Jim Jarmuschto the Coen brothers.

Last year, four movies featuring Swinton hit theaters — among them Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing movie of all times.

But acting and an artistic career did not always seem in the cards for Swinton. "I think I was expected to marry a duke," Swinton once told newspaper The Independent about her family's expectations for her. "When it became clear I wasn't going to marry a duke, I think all bets were off, basically." 

Tilda Swinton 77th Venice Film Festival The Human Voice Venedig Italien 2020 (Photoshot/picture alliance )

Tilda Swinton with director Pedro Almodovar at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival

Swinton — who is descended from Scottish royalty — grew up on a large estate with three brothers. She attended West Heath, an expensive girl's boarding school, where she was classmates with Diana Spencer, the future "Lady Di."

After finishing high school, Swinton took time off to volunteer abroad, including in South African townships. Later, she studied Social and Political Science in Cambridge. 

But she also became interested in performing in college. When director Derek Jarman cast her in her film debut (Caravaggio, 1986), Swinton had already been acting on stage, including for the Royal Shakespeare Company.  

An androgynous type

One of Swinton's trademarks is her androgyny, her otherness among more traditionally feminine Hollywood actresses. The tall, lanky Scot wears her hair short and often prefers suits to gowns on the red carpet. She has often played men or ostensibly gender-fluid characters. 

BdTD | Italien Venedig Film Vestival | Tilda Swinton (Getty Images/AFP/A. Pizzoli)

True to her alien style: With golden masquerade mask in Venice in 2020

She also plays with established gender aesthetics in her public appearances. For example, at the premiere of Wes Anderson's 2014 indie hit, The Grand Budapest Hotel, in which she played an octogenarian woman, Swinton wore a loose-fitting white dress shirt with a black jacket, with open-toed, flat shoes. 

Swinton has spoken out against the division of awards into best male and female performance; calling the change to gender-neutral awards "inevitable."

"Humans are so interested in division and compartmentalizing ourselves. As we're really getting to understand now, this is not the way to go — dividing people up and prescribing a path for them, whether gender or race or class. It's just such a waste of life," she said at the Venice Film Festival in September, according to US magazine Variety.

She added that "it just makes me sad to call yourself definitively heterosexual, definitively homosexual, definitively male, definitively female. It makes me want to go to sleep." 

Swinton, the style icon 

Her androgynous, avant-garde style has made Swinton a fashion icon, a favorite with designers and a welcome presence at fashion shows around the globe.  

Karl Lagerfeld often dressed Swinton; in 2016, she was present at Chanel's first show in Cuba. In 2015, she was the face of the Berlin Fashion Week. 

Tilda Swinton taking a selfie with a a man in a suit (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Espinosa)

Swinton taking a selfie with a guest during the presentation of Karl Lagerfeld's fashion show in Havana, in 2016

She blended performance art and fashion when she took center stage in three events at the Parisian fashion museum "Palais Galliera" from 2012 to 2014. In the first of those performances, "The Impossible Wardrobe," Swinton walked the runway in historical garments from the past 200 years. 

Gender-fluid, alien, witch: There's little she can't do

Swinton's likes things experimental and a little different — whether it comes to fashion or acting. "I've never been in something that didn't feel like an experimental film, even if two hundred thousand million dollars was spent on it," she told British daily The Independent in 2008, the year she won the best supporting actress Oscar for Michael Clayton. Ironically, the character that won Swinton this honor — villainous lawyer Karen Crowder — is arguably one of the most straight-laced roles Swinton has ever played.

80. Oscar-Verleihung Tilda Swinton (Paul Buck/dpa/picture-alliance)

Tilda Swinton with Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard and Javier Bardem at the Oscars in 2008

Many of Swinton's recent movies opened prestigious European film festivals. The star-studded Coen brother comedy Hail, Caesar! — also featuring George Clooney, Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson — opened the 2016 Berlin Film Festival

Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria — starring Swinton in three roles, including as a man — opened Venice in 2018.

Film-Q&A-Bill Murray-Jim Jarmusch Tilda Swinton (Vianney Le Caer/AP Images/picture alliance)

At the premiere of 'The Dead Don't Die' in Cannes, in 2019

And last year, Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die was the opening feature in Cannes. In the movie, Swinton gave a very on-brand performance, as a zombie-killing undertaker and likely alien. 

Swinton's love for Berlin

In her late 20s, Swinton — then an unknown actress — took a long trip through West Berlin on her bike for Cycling the Wall. In the three decades since, Swinton's become one the Europe's biggest and most interesting film stars, and Berlin has blossomed into one of Europe's most vibrant cultural centers. 

Tilda Swinton and her daugher Honor Swinton Byrne (Clemens Niehaus/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance)

She was also at the Berlin Film Festival in 2019 with her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, for the premiere of 'The Souvenir'

2009 was a special year the actress and the city: Not only did Swinton — a guest at the Berlin Film Festival — serve as the festival's the jury president. She also returned to exploring the city with filmmaker Cynthia Beatt. In The Invisible Frame, Swinton — now with short, blonde hair — cycles through the no longer divided city. As she heads toward towards the Brandenburg Gate, there's no wall in front of it, just crowds of tourists underneath. 

Tilda Swinton's eclectic roles

She shines in cult indie films and big blockbusters: Tilda Swinton is known for her eclectic choice of roles, including vampires, witches and men.  

