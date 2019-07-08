 Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide: media reports | News | DW | 10.08.2019

News

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide: media reports

The financier faced charges that he recruited and abused dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s.

Jeffrey Epstein (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/New York State Sex Offender Registry)

American billionare financier Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges of sex trafficking of minors, killed himself in his prison cell on Saturday, various media reported.

US newspaper The New York Times reported that Epstein had hanged himself in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City,  and that his body was found around 7:30 a.m. local time (1100 UTC). 

Epstein had been found in his cell in late June with marks on his neck due to an apparent prior suicide attempt. 

His request to be released on bail while awaiting trail was rejected by a judge at the beginning of August.

The 66-year-old was arrested on July 6 and indicted on charges of having trafficked dozens of underage girls — some as young as 14 — for sex, allegedly paying them hundreds of dollars for massages prior to molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005. 

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

more to come...

cmb/jlw (Reuters, AFP)

