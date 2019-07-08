Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein commits suicide: media reports

American billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, who faced charges of sex trafficking of minors, killed himself in his prison cell on Saturday, various US media reported.

US newspaper The New York Times reported that Epstein had hanged himself in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, and that his body was found around 7:30 a.m. local time (1100 UTC).

Epstein had been found in his cell in late June with marks on his neck due to an apparent prior suicide attempt.

His request to be released on bail while awaiting trial was rejected by a judge in late July.

The 66-year-old was arrested on July 6 and indicted on charges of having trafficked dozens of underage girls — some as young as 14 — for sex, allegedly paying them hundreds of dollars for massages prior to molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York between 2002 and 2005.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he would have faced a maximum of sentence of up to 45 years in prison, essentially the rest of his life.

Prosecutors said the evidence against the 66-year-old included a "vast trove" of inappropriate photographs of young girls.

The day before he was found dead, court records pertaining to a defamation lawsuit in 2016 were released. They showed that Epstein refused to answer questions about the allegations that he organized a sex trafficking ring in order to avoid incriminating himself.

Epstein's lawyers described the case as a "redo" of one heard more than a decade ago. In 2008, Epstein had pleaded guilty to state prostitution charges in Florida.

Epstein moved in high-profile social circles, counting US President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton among his friends and acquaintances.

The accusations and pending trial made headlines around the world and sent ripples into the highest level of politics. In mid-July, then US Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta resigned following pressure related to his time as a public prosector for the state of Florida, during which time he approved a plea deal with Epstein that was criticized for being too lenient.

More to come...

cmb/jlw (Reuters, AFP)