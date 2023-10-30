Acapulco’s residents upset at insufficient help after Otis

CatastropheMexicoAcapulco’s residents upset at insufficient help after OtisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheMexicoKaukab Shairani10/30/2023October 30, 2023Otis caused an estimated damage of 15 billion dollars, and its death toll is rising. Acapulco's residents fear rebuilding the city and their lives might take years. The slow pace of government help means that many feel left alone. https://p.dw.com/p/4YCLgAdvertisement