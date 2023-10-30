  1. Skip to content
CatastropheMexico

Acapulco’s residents upset at insufficient help after Otis

Kaukab Shairani
October 30, 2023

Otis caused an estimated damage of 15 billion dollars, and its death toll is rising. Acapulco's residents fear rebuilding the city and their lives might take years. The slow pace of government help means that many feel left alone.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YCLg