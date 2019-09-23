Abu Dhabi picked as HQ for European naval mission to Gulf

A French naval facility in the United Arab Emirates is to be the base for a European mission to protect Persian Gulf shipping, France has said. Attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have been blamed on Iran.
A European-led maritime mission to monitor the troubled waters of the Persian Gulf will be stationed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday.
"This morning, we formalized that the command post will be based in UAE [United Arab Emirates] territory," Parly told reporters on a visit to the base.
The command center will be run by around 10 to 15 staff members who will "contribute to making maritime navigation in the Gulf as safe as possible," she added.
Read more: Iran's Hassan Rouhani: 'Single blunder can fuel big fire in Persian Gulf'
France is the main proponent of the plan to build a European-led maritime force to ensure safe passage for oil tankers and other ships in the Strait of Hormuz following attacks on vessels earlier this year that Washington blamed on Iran.
Separate US mission
The European move follows a similar mission, launched earlier this month by Washington and which is based in Bahrain.
Read more: Saudi Arabia joins US maritime operation in Persian Gulf after oil attacks
Most European governments, including Germany, have declined to take part in the US-led coalition, fearful of undermining their efforts to save a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran — which was badly weakened by Washington's withdrawal last year.
Parly didn't give specifics on which countries would take part in the European mission, which will be operational soon. But she said that France "will coordinate with the Americans" to ensure safe navigation in an already tense area.
Germany's potential role in an EU mission in the Gulf has not been finalized. The country's defense minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, however, has called on Germany to take on a larger role in international security operations.
Read more: Iran discovers new oil field with 50 billion barrels of crude
Iran denied attacks
Tehran has denied being behind the May attacks on tankers and other vessels in major global shipping lanes off the UAE coast. The assaults ratcheted up tensions among the United States, Iran and Arab Gulf states.
Iran, however, admitted to shooting down a US drone in June for allegedly flying over its territorial waters. Washington insisted the aircraft was in international airspace.
France and the UAE share strong ties, which led to the opening in 2009 of the first French military based outside Africa in the UAE, with some 700 personnel stationed permanently.
mm/sms (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The internet began to be switched back on in Iran after a shutdown that lasted several days. A prominent cleric also said that protesters who were disputing a hike in gasoline price should be "put to death." (22.11.2019)
Iran has stepped further away from its international nuclear pact by restarting uranium enrichment at its Fordo facility, state media have reported. Other parties have called on Iran to stick to the deal. (07.11.2019)
The Bundeswehr should be deployed proactively abroad, the defense minister said. She has pledged to bump defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2031, which could make Germany the third largest defense spender in the world. (07.11.2019)
Iran's president has described a massive find in the oil-rich Khuzestan province. But sanctions against Iranian oil could make it difficult for the oil to find its way to international markets. (10.11.2019)
Following a number of oil tanker blasts in the Gulf of Oman, tensions between the United States and Iran are rising further. DW takes a closer look at what role the Strait of Hormuz plays for global oil supplies. (14.06.2019)
The US has blamed Iran for attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf — a claim Iran denies. The dispute has raised concerns of a new conflict in the region. DW examines the key actors involved and their interests. (15.06.2019)
The weapons used to hit two oil facilities came from Iran, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen. Despite its "grave concern," Russia has said that military retaliation would be "unacceptable." (16.09.2019)
The Saudi government has defended its decision, saying it must "deter and counter threats to maritime navigation and global trade." Iran has accused Saudi Arabia and the United States of inciting conflict in the region. (18.09.2019)
The Iranian president has accused the US of "merciless economic terrorism." In his speech at the UN General Assembly, he also urged the regional countries to fix their own problems instead of seeking foreign help. (25.09.2019)