GMF compact: Hate speech online and violence offline
Everyone's talking about hate speech online like it is merely a novel concept or a cyber-age idea. How does hate speech materialize in real life - and what can you do to fight it? This is GMF compact.
Watch video02:40
GMF compact: How 'social' is social media during a pandemic?
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all become reliant on digital technology. But are social media platforms actually satisfying our need for connection - or rather, are they harming us?
Watch video02:49
GMF compact: Black Lives Matter, but why do statues?
What is the actual link between the Black Lives Matter movement and statues being torn down around the world? We trace the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade in search for answers today.
Watch video03:29
GMF compact: Spy games and trade wars - is China really stealing your data?
Is China using cutting-edge technology to spy on you - or are there other motivations behind the ongoing political drama involving Chinese companies like Huawei and TikTok?
Watch video02:58
GMF compact: populist parties attract disproportionate attention on social media
Why is it that populists seem to be leading online communication spheres? What methods do they employ? Let’s check it out in this episode of GMF compact.
Watch video02:16
GMF compact: debunking conspiracies about 5G and COVID-19
Some people believe that 5G mobile technology could somehow be linked to COVID-19. Our video explains why there"s no link between this landmark in telecommunication and the coronavirus.
Watch video03:05
GMF compact: Rumors about Bill Gates, COVID-19
Could one single person be the "mastermind" behind COVID-19? Some people blame Bill Gates for the spread of the coronavirus. We explain why these conspiracy narratives are wrong.
More videos
GMF compact: Hate speech online and violence offline
GMF compact: How 'social' is social media during a pandemic?
GMF compact: Black Lives Matter, but why do statues?
GMF compact: Spy games and trade wars - is China really stealing your data?
GMF compact: populist parties attract disproportionate attention on social media
GMF compact: debunking conspiracies about 5G and COVID-19
GMF compact: Rumors about Bill Gates, COVID-19
Watch video09:35
GMF talk: Lord Michael Dobbs navigates with us through fact and fiction
Lord Dobbs knows the minefield of British politics like a seasoned pro with decades of experience. The author explains the relationship between Brexit and populism, and what it means for the media.
Watch video12:37
GMF talk: science and sensibility with Dr. Andreas Kappes
Why do people fall for conspiracies? Why do some follow their leaders while others don't? Are scientists today's superstars? Dr. Andreas Kappes from CITY University London shares his thoughts.
Watch video14:38
GMF talk: talking revenue models with Prof. Charlie Beckett
Charlie Beckett, founding director of the Polis think-tank at the London School of Economics (LSE) has both good news and bad news when it comes to future revenue models in journalism.
Watch video08:59
GMF talk: The age of the influencer - or not? A cheerful chat with Nas Daily
Nas Daily has millions of fans but prefers to be seen as a 'content creator' who tells stories rather than being called an 'influencer.' But can the news media keep up with such follower numbers?
Watch video06:57
GMF talk: Cas Mudde on the importance of media independence
Author Cas Mudde believes the media can help ease the tension between opposing populism and pluralism - by remaining free and independent.
Watch video07:11
GMF talk: DW Cybersecurity expert on internet freedom
Millions of people around the world don't have open access to the internet. DW's head of cybersecurity Ingo Mannteufel highlights ways to work around state censorship and national firewalls.
Watch video18:10
GMF talk: Internet pioneer predicts new era of social media
Internet activist Ethan Zuckerman predicts that social media is about to undergo significant changes, heralding a new age in which such platforms can actually support pluralism and democracy.
More videos
GMF talk: Lord Michael Dobbs navigates with us through fact and fiction
GMF talk: science and sensibility with Dr. Andreas Kappes
GMF talk: talking revenue models with Prof. Charlie Beckett
GMF talk: The age of the influencer - or not? A cheerful chat with Nas Daily
GMF talk: Cas Mudde on the importance of media independence
GMF talk: DW Cybersecurity expert on internet freedom
GMF talk: Internet pioneer predicts new era of social media
Watch video06:29
Armin Laschet's keynote on diversity in the media
Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, held a keynote during DW's GMF digital session on diversity, saying: "German journalism does not even come close to depicting social realities."
Watch video06:25
Michelle Müntefering holds a keynote ahead of the final digital session of 2020
Michelle Müntefering, Minister of State for International Cultural Policy at Germany's Federal Foreign Office, held a keynote ahead of our final digital session on the crucial role of trustworthy and fact-based journalism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.