Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
China Wuhan | Eine Moderatorin präsentiert Waren über Online Broadcast

Global Media Forum 2020: Pluralism. Populism. Journalism.

As the DW Global Media Forum goes digital, we are offering various digital sessions on the topic of "Pluralism. Populism. Journalism." Here is a comprehensive list of the sessions.  Go to article  

Watch video 02:57

GMF compact: Hate speech online and violence offline

Everyone's talking about hate speech online like it is merely a novel concept or a cyber-age idea. How does hate speech materialize in real life - and what can you do to fight it? This is GMF compact.  

More videos

GMF compact: Hate speech online and violence offline

GMF compact: Hate speech online and violence offline

GMF compact: How 'social' is social media during a pandemic?

GMF compact: How 'social' is social media during a pandemic?

GMF compact: Black Lives Matter, but why do statues?

GMF compact: Black Lives Matter, but why do statues?

GMF compact: Spy games and trade wars - is China really stealing your data?

GMF compact: Spy games and trade wars - is China really stealing your data?

GMF compact: populist parties attract disproportionate attention on social media

GMF compact: populist parties attract disproportionate attention on social media

München Hygienedemo

GMF compact: debunking conspiracies about 5G and COVID-19

A protester wears a face mask reading Give Gates (referring to Bill Gates) no Chance

GMF compact: Rumors about Bill Gates, COVID-19

Watch video 09:35

GMF talk: Lord Michael Dobbs navigates with us through fact and fiction

Lord Dobbs knows the minefield of British politics like a seasoned pro with decades of experience. The author explains the relationship between Brexit and populism, and what it means for the media.  

More videos

GMF talk: Lord Michael Dobbs navigates with us through fact and fiction

GMF talk: Lord Michael Dobbs navigates with us through fact and fiction

GMF talk: science and sensibility with Dr. Andreas Kappes

GMF talk: science and sensibility with Dr. Andreas Kappes

GMF talk: talking revenue models with Prof. Charlie Beckett

GMF talk: talking revenue models with Prof. Charlie Beckett

GMF talk: The age of the influencer - or not? A cheerful chat with Nas Daily

GMF talk: The age of the influencer - or not? A cheerful chat with Nas Daily

Cas Mudde

GMF talk: Cas Mudde on the importance of media independence

GMF Global Media Forum

GMF talk: DW Cybersecurity expert on internet freedom

GMF Speaker Ethan Zuckermann

GMF talk: Internet pioneer predicts new era of social media

Watch video 06:29

Armin Laschet's keynote on diversity in the media

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, held a keynote during DW's GMF digital session on diversity, saying: "German journalism does not even come close to depicting social realities."  

Watch video 06:25

Michelle Müntefering holds a keynote ahead of the final digital session of 2020

Michelle Müntefering, Minister of State for International Cultural Policy at Germany's Federal Foreign Office, held a keynote ahead of our final digital session on the crucial role of trustworthy and fact-based journalism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Community Reporter in Uganda

Constructive journalism: Why and how journalists want to change the rules

Are you sick of hearing bad news? Well here's some good news: More and more journalists are turning to constructive reporting – an approach that aims to restore balance by looking at solutions as well as problems.  

Alain Bieber, NRW-Forum Düsseldorf

Alain Bieber: The Internet as the artist's digital workplace

The internet should be a basic right, according to the artistic director of NRW Forum, Alain Bieber. Young artists in particular work on digital platforms, where they use images and memes in their work.  

Hamburg | Workshop für Medien-Start-Ups

What you need to know about funding a digital media startup

So you have a great idea for a media startup? How do you plan to fund it? Here's a guide to the dos and don'ts of revenue streams, with useful tips from DW Akademie's Handbook for Digital Media Entrepreneurs.  

Fridays for Future demo in Cologne

From street protests to digital strikes: What's next for Fridays for Future?

COVID has changed protest movements worldwide. Fridays for Future, which used to take place on the streets, is now happening mostly on digital platforms – presenting opportunities as well as challenges for activists.  

Kenza Ait Si Abbou Lyadini

Kenza Ait Si Abbou Lyadini: How to use AI properly

Engineer, author and robotics expert Kenza Ait Si Abbou Lyadini spoke to DW about ethics and algorithms in AI. She says that there are big challenges lying ahead in informing the public about potentials and risks of AI.  

Deutschland | Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger | Chefredakteur Carsten Fiedler

Carsten Fiedler: Quality comes first — especially online

Distributing content on digital platforms helps news organizations understand the needs of their audiences, says the editor-in-chief of the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger. And he rules out eschewing investigations for click-bait.  

Steffen Seibert, Sprecher der Bundesregierung

Steffen Seibert: 'When free press is stifled, society is robbed of truth'

Steffen Seibert is Germany's federal government spokesman. He talked with DW about the responsibilities of that job, the role of the free press in democracies, good journalism and the challenges or the COVID pandemic.  

Julian Jaursch - Projektleiter bei der Stiftung Neue Verantwortung (

Julian Jaursch: 'Lack of digital transparency puts free elections in danger'

Scientist Julian Jaursch calls for governments to invest more in promoting the digital news literacy of their citizens. He shares his doubts on microtargeting in campaigns and highlights the dangers of "dark ads.”  

Kroatien | Tag der Medienkompetenz | UNICEF

Empowering young people - and adults - to tell fake news from facts

Children who are taught media literacy in the classroom develop better resistance to misinformation online. Sharing tips via Instagram or Twitter could prove to be just as effective - and adults could also benefit.  

Offices of Sputnik

How the long arm of the foreign media extends into the Balkans

As Russia and others continue ramping up their influence in the Western Balkans, the goal of EU membership is becoming more distant than ever. What should Europe be doing to prevent the death of democracy in the region?  

Aborigines protesting outside Parliament in Canberra

Why Australian TV news fails to reflect nation's diversity

Australia is a country of huge diversity, but nearly all its TV news journalists are white. A new report has shown that Australia lags behind other countries in representation of diversity in the news media.  

Budapest protests

Index's deputy editor-in-chief: History can go backwards, even in the EU

Veronika Munk, deputy editor-in-chief of Hungary’s largest news site Index.hu, discusses the difficulties that journalists have recently had to go through, and assess the overall state of the country's media landscape.  

Johannes Hillje Europäische Grüne Partei

Johannes Hillje: 'Press freedom does not mean freedom to spread lies'

Political strategist Johannes Hillje criticises the lack of a common European public sphere — especially in the media landscape. Hillje believes that the EU will sorely lose out without a united European front.  

55. Verleihung der Grimme-Preise

Navigating worlds: Isabel Schayani's journey in diversity

From Teheran to Cologne to New York and back: Isabel Schayani's career inspires many young journalists in Germany. Many consider her a role model - especially those who also have a diverse background.  

Ntibinyane Ntibinyane, Botswana

Digitization without monetization: between a rock and a hard place

Ntibinyane Ntibinyane says that African local news outlets need innovation — and money. The founder of the INK Centre for Investigative Journalism highlights that journalism in Africa is facing increasing threats.  

Amitabh Sinha - Indian Express

Amitabh Sinha: the future of news is digital - and dangerous

Amitabh Sinha, editor at The Indian Express in Pune speaks to DW on how his local news outlet dealt with the corona-crisis, and how journalists gained respect during the pandemic through digitization.  

Twitter sperrt QAnon-Plattformen

Twitter and QAnon: when should freedom of speech be free?

Twitter has blocked thousands of QAnon accounts. But is that not a ban on free speech? Matthias Kettemann from the Leibniz Institute for media research discusses the complex domain of rights and freedoms online.  

Reporter Jonathan Karl ABC News

WHCA president: 'Journalism is widely appreciated right now'

In 2017, the White House Correspondents' Association received the DW Freedom of Speech Award. Current WHCA president Jonathan Karl tells DW how the latest developments in the US affect journalists.  

Tajikistan Dushanbe

Press freedom in Tajikistan: Going from bad to worse

Journalist and Tajikistan expert Marat Mamadshoev explains why there is an effective media blackout on COVID19 reporting in the country. The Central Asian nation has for years been at the bottom of press freedom indexes.  

Portrait Johanna Reich (Privat)

Johanna Reich: defending freedom of expression with digital media

Johanna Reich spoke to DW about the influence of the digital world on our values, highlighting opportunities for pluralism to unfold online. The media artist believes in reflecting contemporary ideas through her work.  

Niegarianischer Schriftsteller - Richard Ali

Opinion: 'There's a growing dictatorship of disinformation in Nigeria'

The coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria has let the genie out of the bottle, writer Richard Ali told DW. He thinks the rise in ethnic populism has to be confronted by journalists and artists alike.  

Indien Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai: 'Corona has reminded us what news is supposed to be'

"Journalists should do fact-checking, and question their leaders," says Indian journalist Sardesai. "Rather than getting caught up in debates, we should ask: are you right or wrong?"  

Künstler Julius von Bismarck

Julius von Bismarck: The threat level for artists and journalists is the same

The Berlin-based artist and master student of Olafur Eliasson talks about politics, provocation in art and the rights of artists and journalists. He says he is concerned about the rise of populism.  

A camerman wearing a mask

Threatened, maligned, jailed: Journalism in the coronavirus pandemic

Populism, political power grabs and financial trouble: Christian Mihr of Reporters Without Borders tells DW that journalists around the world face growing threats in the age of COVID-19.  

 