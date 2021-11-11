Visit the new DW website

About DW Figures

DW Figures showcases data-based information from a selection of data and content primarily from our Market and Audience Insights, Data-Driven Journalism and Fact Checking teams.

In a world where rampant information disorder is seen across various media, the significance of reliable data and trustworthy information cannot be overlooked. On this page, we take this data and go further, giving you a behind-the-scenes perspective on some of the highlights at DW. We present our latest as well as general usage figures and show you the faces behind those successes. We also share surveys, corporate information and analyses on our broad and diverse target audience across the globe.

We are still developing and expanding this page, so feel free to get in touch with us if you have any suggestions, questions or requests.

General Usage Figures
DW Globale Reichweite 2020

DW's global reach in 2020

With more than 4,000 partners worldwide, DW's journalistic offerings reached 249 million weekly user contacts in 2020, primarily via television, online offerings and radio respectively.  

Smartphone User in China

DW offerings reached one billion views in March

A sharp rise in usage figures is proof that Deutsche Welle is appreciated worldwide as a credible source of information.  

Programming Insights/Latest Figures
Indien Bangladesch Corona Pandemie

DW's Bengali language YouTube show hits growth milestone 

DW has experienced a steady increase in the usage of its offers over the last years. In February 2021, the Bengali-language YouTube show Khaled Muhiuddin Asks reached a record number of users.  

PK Start des türkischsprchigen YouTube Kanals +90

Turkish-language YouTube channel +90 reaches 100,000 subscribers

After just two and a half months, the Turkish-language YouTube channel +90, a joint project of international broadcasters BBC, DW, France 24 and Voice of America (VOA), now has 100,000 subscribers.  

Data-Driven Journalism at DW
bird's eye view of crowd of people

German election demographics: Facts and figures

Germany's electorate is aging and shrinking. What will that mean for the German parliament in the post-Merkel era?  

Screenshots of Google image search results for German vs Brazilian women

Google search bias: Interview with a data journalist

A data-driven investigation by DW recently revealed the extent to which Google's image search perpetuates sexist stereotypes. Author Rodrigo Menegat Schuinski describes his motivation and findings.  

DW Fact Checks
Faktencheck Serie Klimamythen | Wirtschaft

Fact check: Does climate protection stifle economic growth?

A popularly held belief maintains that climate protection measures are costly and damage the economy. On the other hand, economic loss caused by climate change runs into billions of dollars. DW looks at the facts.  

illustration of man shrugging with planes and meat in background

Fact check: What can I do for climate protection?

Fly less, drive less and eat less meat: Can reducing our personal consumption really contribute to global climate protection? As part of a series debunking climate change myths, DW takes a closer look.  

Faktencheck Serie Klimamythen | Temperaturanstieg

Fact check: Is half a degree of warming really such a big deal?

Minimal temperature increases like 1.5 or 2 degrees Celcius might sound insignificant, but when it comes to our planet they can have a massive impact. DW looks at the facts.  

An illustration showing a blue sky and a bird/airplane hybrid flying by

Fact check: Is global warming merely a natural cycle?

Scientists have been exploring the cause of the planet's rising temperature since the 20th century. Climate change skeptics say that human-caused CO2 emissions don't have an effect. DW takes a look at the facts.  

An image of a coronavirus bearing the words Delta B.1617.2

Fact check: What do we know about the coronavirus delta variant?

The delta variant is now present in almost 100 countries. More transmissible than the alpha variant, it is sparking concerns of further loss of lives and lockdowns.  

Illustration of globe with emitting smokestacks and a Made in China tag

Fact check: Is China the main climate change culprit?

China currently releases more carbon emissions than any other country — leading many to believe it bears the greatest responsibility for climate change. However, the situation is more complex than it seems.  