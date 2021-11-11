Visit the new DW website

Diversity is our strength
First Black woman in Bundestag

Eritrean-born Awet Tesfaiesus had been involved in local politics before elected to the Bundestag.  

Bärbel Bas

German Bundestag president appointment puts spotlight on gender inequality

The Social Democrats have named Bärbel Bas as the new president of the German parliament, the Bundestag. After the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel, the country will again see a marked gender imbalance in politics.  

Sign at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2021 - Respekt TV calling for no place for racism

Opinion: No far-right publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair, please!

Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.  

A woman's hands before a black background, forefingers and thumbs rounded in a circle.

Sign language users get creative despite COVID

On International Day of Sign Languages, September 23, we look at how users have creatively responded to the pandemic and the challenges they continue to face.  

Photo of a group of climate protesters next to one of Cecile Lecomte in climbing harness

Climate protesters with disabilities get creative

People with disabilities can be particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change — so why shouldn't they be at the forefront of climate activism?  

A women presenting ideas to colleagues

More women have joined Germany's executive boards — but not many

The number of women on the executive boards of Germany's publicly traded companies is slowly going up. But when it comes to gender parity, Germany still lags far behind other developed countries.  

90-year-old woman with her Polish live-in caregiver in the background

How Germany fails to manage care for the elderly 

Between 300,000 and 600,000 caregivers from Eastern and Central Europe provide assistance to elderly Germans in their homes. How long can that system last if they have to be paid more?   

Shamsia Hassani wearing a particle protecter mask sits in front of one of her artworks

Shamsia Hassani: The Afghan female graffiti artist capturing women's voices

Afghanistan's first female street artist depicts Afghan women as they face renewed Taliban threats. Despite the danger, she pursues her work of resistance.  

A person holds an LGBTQ rainbow colored umbrella.

Argentina rolls out ID cards for nonbinary people

LGBTQ activists have welcomed the first time in South America that people who do not identify as male or female can tick a third box in their ID cards.  

ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti sends a special message to Earth from the International Space Station

More women, people with disabilities want to be European astronauts

The European Space Agency is recruiting new astronauts for the first time in 11 years. There's been a rise in female candidates and 257 applications from people with disabilities.  

Lit candelabrum

People, pictures, places: German Jews across the centuries

An exhibition in Cologne about 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany showcases personal stories through the ages.  

Formats

Discussion series Perspective:Change

DW Diskusionsreihe Sexuelle-Orientierung

In the internal discussion series Perspective Change, Zahra Nedjabat, Head of International Relations and Diversity, discusses with colleagues the current situation regarding the diversity dimensions.  

Diversity in the workplace
Canada's Indigenous storytellers

As Guest of Honor, Canada is putting Indigenous voices and stories center stage.  

Diversity at DW
DW Virtual Tour

To Celebrate the Diversity Month joins us in this virtual tour of the offices and studios in Bonn and Berlin.  

Diversity Management

Head of International Relations and Diversity

DW Zahra Nedjabat

Zahra Nedjabat is the head of the department International Relations and Diversity.  

Our Strategy

We in the Diversity Management department want to make the diverse backgrounds, competencies and perspectives in our company more visible at all levels and promote them. 

Diversity management strategy until 2025:

In 2025, DW is not only one of the most diverse media organizations in Germany, but also one of the most inclusive. It lives diversity internally and externally. This is our stated overarching goal. To achieve our goal, we pursue a holistic diversity management approach.

Our strategic goals until 2025:

• Strategic Goal I: We are diverse - increase representation at all levels of the              workforce.
• Strategic Goal II: We are diverse - Strengthen inclusive corporate culture
• Strategic Goal III: Our products are diverse - Representing the diversity of                perspectives of our target groups worldwide.

Knowledge Hub

Facts and Figures

Symbolbild Vielfalt in Unternehmen Diversity

Are you looking for current figures on the topic Diversity? Find out more about facts and specific examples of diversity in the work environment here.  

Symbolbild I Diversity I Menschen mit Behinderung

The Core dimensions

Diversity Management lays its foundation in these core dimensions.  