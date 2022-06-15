About DW Akademie's Constructive Journalism Lab

With its "if it bleeds it leads” mentality and focus on threats and negativity, the media often fails to impress. And after more than two years of the pandemic and various crises, many people have turned away from the media.

In a worldwide survey, about 32 percent of respondents said they actively avoid news. Trends like these can have a dangerous effect on the future perspectives of entire societies: it means poorly informed citizens cannot make informed decisions or adequately protect themselves from propaganda and disinformation

We strive to find solutions – for journalism and society as a whole

DW Akademie believes that Constructive Journalism can counter this negativity; it does not trivialize information but instead provides contexts and points to potential solutions. This forward-looking, nuanced style of journalism offers audiences new perspectives and broadens their horizons. With its Constructive Journalism Lab, DW Akademie and its partners encourage media professionals from countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to reach more users with solution-oriented reports. The goal is to regain their audiences’ trust and encourage a dialogue, and to enable media professionals to develop a clear profile for themselves or their media outlets.

The Constructive Journalism Lab

The Constructive Journalism Lab is aimed at talented journalists from Sub-Saharan Africa who are practicing constructive and solution-oriented journalism. With the Lab, DW Akademie offers TV and video journalists a variety of qualification and networking opportunities. Local media organizations wanting to give more space to solution-oriented, constructive journalism in their programs are also invited to get in touch with us to develop further collaboration.

The Constructive Journalism Lab: Moving Media Forward was established in 2021 as part of the initiative "Transparency and Media Freedom – Crisis Resilience in the Global Pandemic". It is financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

If you would like to become part of our network or receive more information, please contact us at dw-akademie.constructive-journalism@dw.com.