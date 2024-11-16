Abkhazia: Leader ready to quit if protesters exit parliament

The president of Georgia's breakaway region says he will call fresh elections to end a standoff with protesters who stormed the parliament building. Locals are angry over a deal with Moscow allowing Russians to buy land.

Protesters who stormed the parliament building in Georgia's Russia-backed breakaway region of Abkhazia refused to leave the premises on Saturday, despite the president's offer to resign.

Opposition activists stormed the parliament and a presidential administration building in the region's capital, Sukhumi, on Friday, protesting an investment agreement with Moscow that would allow Russians to buy local real estate.

Protesters are angry at a new investment deal with Moscow Image: Anzhela Kuchuberia/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

Abkhazia, nestled between the Caucasus mountains and the Black Sea, has been thrown into turmoil over concerns that property prices will increase and that Moscow's dominance in the region will be reinforced.

What did President Bzhania say?

Earlier on Saturday, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania offered to step down and hold snap elections if demonstrators vacated several parliament buildings, Russia's news agency RIA Novosti reported. Bzhania said he would run in this snap election.

"Those who took over the presidential administration should leave," Bzhania added, referring to the protesters' occupation of his offices, which are located alongside parliament.

Abhkazia's President President Aslan Bzhania has offered to resign to end a siege of parliament by protesters Image: Valery Sharifulin/dpa/picture alliance

"When they leave the building, I will write my resignation letter and in the new election we'll see how much support they get."

Bzhania also proposed a vice president as interim head of state, the media outlet said.

But opposition leaders said they would only accept Bzhania's unconditional resignation.

In a statement, protesters said they were not against Abkhazia's close ties with Russia. However, their occupation of government buildings was a gesture against Bzhania using those ties "for his own selfish interests" and for "strengthening his regime."

"None of us have come here for the sake of seats (in parliament)," former Abkhazian Prime Minister Valery Bganba told the crowd. "We came here to save our people, our country."

Investment deal reading interrupted

Most of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in fighting that ended in 1993, and Georgia lost control of the rest of the territory in the short war with Russia in 2008. Unlike most of the world nations, Russia recognizes Abkhazia as an independent country.

Moscow maintains military bases in the region and props up its economy. Many Abkhazians are concerned that the region is a client state of Moscow.

Friday's storming happened as lawmakers gathered to discuss the controversial Russia investment deal.

The session was postponed as demonstrators broke down the gate to the building's grounds with a truck and poured in, some throwing rocks at police, who responded with tear gas.

At least 14 people were injured, RIA Novosti reported.

Moscow said on Friday it was following the "crisis situation" with concern and urged Russian citizens to avoid travel to Abkhazia.

