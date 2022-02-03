Abidjan’s new train to Ouagadougou

The Abidjan urban train will be built in the place of this old railroad linking Abidjan to Ouagadougou. Three thousand families have had to move since August to make way for the new train route. In the town of Anyama, about 20% of them are still waiting for compensation.

Some houses have been destroyed by mistake. Abdramane Doumbia and his family are now displaced. He struggles to be compensated.

"They asked us to make a complaint to the town hall," Abdramane Doumbia tells DW. "They gave us nothing to prove that we had made the claim. When we finished making the claim, they promised to call us. but until today they did not call. It's really complicated. My family is scattered. My mother is on one side, my children on the other. And my brothers, some are homeless. And me, I don't know. It's a bit complicated.''

The new urban train is expected to advance mobility between Abidjan and Ouagadougou. It is scheduled to start running in 2024 and carry an estimated 540,000 passengers daily.

