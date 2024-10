Christine Bayer

Abed Hassan, a Berliner with Palestinian roots, has become "the German voice from Gaza." Visiting his family in Gaza, he got stuck when Israel closed off the enclave in response to the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023. He survived Israeli airstrikes and managed — thanks to his German citizenship — to escape. Today, he's using Instagram to raise awareness.