Abdulrazak Gurnah: Nobel for Literature 2021

The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents."

The Zanzibar-born writer, who is based in the UK, is best known for his novels "Paradise" (1994), "Desertion" (2005) and "By the Sea" (2001).

"Gurnah's dedication to truth and his aversion to simplification are striking," wrote Anders Olsson, chairman of the Swedish Academy, which awards the prestigious literary prize in the jury's statement. "This can make him bleak and uncompromising, at the same time as he follows the fates of individuals with great compassion and unbending commitment."

Leaving Zanzibar, which is now part of Tanzania, for Britain as a student in 1968, Abdulrazak Gurnah began writing works of fiction as a 21-year-old in exile and picked English over his first language, Swahili, for his literary works. His first novel, "Memory of Departure," was published in 1987.

An East African journey to the heart of darkness

Among Gurnah's 10 novels, his fourth, "Paradise" (1994), marked his international breakthrough as an author, earning him a nomination for the Booker Prize, the UK's highest honor for works of fiction.

The novel builds in intertextual references to other classics of literature, from the story of Yusuf in the Quran to Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness," as well as Swahili documents from the 19th century.

On the self-image of the refugee

The author has also explored the refugee experience in novels such as "Admiring Silence" (1996) and "By the Sea" (2001), where his "focus is on identity and self-image," points out the Swedish Academy.

Told in the first person, these two stories' narrator is a man from Zanzibar who has escaped to England and who lies about his African past to protect himself from racism and prejudice.

In his typical literary style, Gurnah travels across time, geography, politics and personal relationships in these novels.

'Admiring Silence' and 'Paradise' are some of Abdulrazak Gurnah's most notable novels

For example, in "Admiring Silence," the main protagonist, a teacher in a London school, finds comfort in making up for his wife and her suburban parents various romantic tales about post-colonial Africa, but he does not mention that he has completely lost contact with his own relatives in Zanzibar.

A saga on the atrocities of the German colonial rule

Gurnah's latest novel from 2020, "Afterlives," deals with racism, submission and sacrifice. Just like "Paradise," it is set at the beginning of the 20th century, briefly before the end of the German colonial rule in East Africa in 1919.

The saga follows among other protagonists a young man who is forced to go to war on the Germans' side and who is sexually exploited by an officer who otherwise serves as his protector. Covering several generations, the novel also explores the Nazis' unrealized plan for the recolonization of East Africa and the long-term impact of colonialism.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2021 "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism," said the Swedish Academy, who gives out the prize. "His novels recoil from stereotypical descriptions and open our gaze to a culturally diversified East Africa unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2020: Louise Glück Crowned with the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2020, the American poet and essayist had already won major awards in the US, including the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award, as well as the National Humanities Medal, which was presented by Barack Obama in 2016. Her most notable works include the "The Triumph of Achilles" (1985) and "The Wild Iris" (1992).

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2019: Peter Handke The Austrian author born in 1942 became famous with experimental plays such as "Offending the Audience" in 1966. He also co-wrote with Wim Wenders films including "Wings of Desire." The decision to award Handke the Nobel Prize was criticized since he is also known for his controversial positions on the Yugoslav Wars. In 2014, he had also called the prize to be abolished, dubbing it a "circus."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2018: Olga Tokarczuk The Polish writer was actually awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in 2019, since it had been postponed for a year following scandals affecting the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the laureates for the award. A two-time winner of Poland's top literary prize, the Nike Award, Tokarczuk was also honored in 2010 with the Man Booker International Prize for her novel "Flights."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2017: Kazuo Ishiguro Japan-born British novelist, screenwriter and short story writer Kazuo Ishiguro won the 2017 award. His most renowned novel, "The Remains of the Day" (1989), was adapted into a movie starring Anthony Hopkins. His works deal with memory, time and self-delusion.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2016: Bob Dylan An atypical but world famous laureate: US songwriter Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. The Swedish Academy selected him "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2015: Svetlana Alexievich Calling her work "a monument to suffering and courage in our time," the Swedish Academy honored the Belarusian author and investigative journalist in 2015 — making her only the 14th woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature since 1901. Alexievich is best known for her emotive firsthand accounts of war and suffering, including "War's Unwomanly Face" (1985) and "Voices from Chernobyl" (2005).

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2014: Patrick Modiano The French writer's stories describe a universe of haunted cities, absentee parents, criminality and lost youths. They are all set in Paris with the shadow of the Second World War looming heavily in the background. The Swedish Academy described the novelist, whose work has often focused on the Nazi occupation of France, as "a Marcel Proust of our time."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2013: Alice Munro Canadian writer Alice Munro is no stranger to accolades, having received the Man Booker International Prize and the Canadian Governor General Literary Award three times over. The Swedish Academy, which awards the annual Nobel Prize in Literature, called her a "master of the contemporary short story."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2012: Mo Yan Guan Moye, better known under his pen name Mo Yan, was praised by the Swedish Academy as a writer "who with hallucinatory realism merges folk tales, history and the contemporary." The decision was criticized by Chinese dissidents like artist Ai Weiwei, who claimed Mo Yan was too close to the Chinese Communist Party and did not support fellow intellectuals who faced political repression.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2011: Tomas Transtromer The Academy chose Tomas Gosta Transtromer as the winner in 2011 "because, through his condensed, translucent images, he gives us fresh access to reality." In the 1960s, the Swedish poet worked as a psychologist at a center for juvenile offenders. His poetry has been translated into over 60 languages.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2010: Mario Vargas Llosa The Peruvian novelist received the Nobel Prize "for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat." In Latin America, he is famous for uttering the phrase "Mexico is the perfect dictatorship" on TV in 1990 and for punching his once-friend and fellow Nobel laureate, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in the face in 1976.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2009: Herta Müller The German-Romanian author was awarded the Nobel Prize as a writer "who, with the concentration of poetry and the frankness of prose, depicts the landscape of the dispossessed." She is noted for her work criticizing the repressive communist regime of Nicolae Ceausescu in Romania, which she experienced herself. Müller writes in German and moved to West Berlin in 1987.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio The Swedish Academy called J.M.G. Le Clezio an "author of new departures, poetic adventure and sensual ecstasy, explorer of a humanity beyond and below the reigning civilization." Le Clezio was born in Nice, France, in 1940 to a French mother and a Mauritian father. He holds dual citizenship and calls Mauritius his "little fatherland."

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2007: Doris Lessing British author Doris May Lessing has written novels, plays and short stories, to name just a few of her mediums. The 93-year-old received the Nobel Prize for being a writer "who with skepticism, fire and visionary power has subjected a divided civilization to scrutiny." She campaigned against nuclear weapons and the Apartheid regime in South Africa.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2006: Orhan Pamuk Ferit Orhan Pamuk, "who in the quest for the melancholic soul of his native city has discovered new symbols for the clash and interlacing of cultures," was the first Turkish author to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. With more than 11 million books sold, he is Turkey's bestselling writer. Pamuk was born in Istanbul and currently teaches at Columbia University in New York City.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2005: Harold Pinter Harold Pinter, "who in his plays uncovers the precipice under everyday prattle and forces entry into oppression's closed rooms," was awarded the Nobel Prize three years before his death from liver cancer. He died on Christmas Eve in 2008. The British playwright directed and acted in many radio and film productions of his own work. In total, he received more than 50 awards.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2004: Elfriede Jelinek The Nobel Prize was awarded to Elfriede Jelinek "for her musical flow of voices and counter-voices in novels" and for her plays that reveal society's clichés. A central theme in Jelinek's work is female sexuality. Her novel "The Piano Teacher" was the basis for the 2001 movie of the same name featuring Isabelle Huppert in the lead role.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2003: John Maxwell Coetzee J. M. Coetzee, "who in innumerable guises portrays the surprising involvement of the outsider," was also awarded the Booker Prize twice before obtaining the Nobel Prize. The Cape Town-born author became an Australian citizen in 2006. One of his best-known novels, "Disgrace" (1999), is set in post-apartheid South Africa.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2002: Imre Kertesz The Jewish Hungarian Auschwitz survivor became Nobel laureate "for writing that upholds the fragile experience of the individual against the barbaric arbitrariness of history." Kertesz, who died in March 2016, described the atrocities of concentration camps in his books. He worked over 13 years on his semi-autobiographical novel "Fatelessness," which was first published in 1975.

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2001 2001: Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul V.S. Naipaul received the Nobel Prize in 2001 for his strong storytelling and "for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories." Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the British writer has often explored the freedom of the individual in a declining society in his novels. Author: Sabine Peschel, Elizabeth Grenier



An unexpected winner

Gurnah, now in his early 70s, has recently retired from his position as Professor of English and Postcolonial Literatures at the University of Kent, Canterbury. Along with various articles on contemporary post-colonial writers, such as V.S. Naipaul and Salman Rushdie, he has also edited two volumes of "Essays on African Writing."

Despite his renown in post-colonial academic and literary circles, the author was not among the immediate favorites named to win the honor this year, which according to British bookmakers included Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada's Margaret Atwood and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.

Last year's literature prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her "unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.''

In 2019, the prize was awarded to Austrian writer Peter Handke, a controversial choice that led to protests because of his strong support of the Serbs during the Balkan wars in the 1990s.

While the Nobel literature prize recognizes one individual for their outstanding literary contribution, the Nobel science prizes typically honor two or three laureates, particularly if they have conducted joint research.

Earlier in the week, the Stockholm-based Nobel Committee named the winners in the categories of medicine, physics and chemistry. The prizes for outstanding work in the fields of economics and peace are yet to be announced.

The prize comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million; €980,000).

The awards are traditionally presented on December 10, the anniversary of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel's death. The official ceremony has been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row. Gurnah was given his award in the UK, where he lives.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal Until 2018, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 'Not literature': Dario Fo When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism. Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)





