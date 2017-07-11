Abdul Qadeer Khan: 'Father' of Pakistan's atomic bomb dies at 85

Abdul Qadeer Khan, revered as the founding 'father' of Pakistan's nuclear program, died in Islamabad on Sunday morning.

The Pakistani atomic scientist, 85, is considered a national hero for making Pakistan among the world's first Islamic nuclear power.

However, Khan is seen as a disgraced scientist by the West as he was the center of a nuclear proliferation scandal.

He was admitted to hospital in Islamabad on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan news agency. The state-run agency added that Khan had been moved to a military hospital in Rawalpindi later.

Pakistani PM commemorates 'national icon'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened by the nuclear scientist's passing. He praised Khan for being a national icon and for providing Pakistan with security against an "aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour."

Prime Minister Khan said Khan's body would be buried in Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi also offered his condolences, saying he knew Khan personally since 1982. He added that Khan developed "nation-saving nuclear deterrence" and Pakistan would forever be indebted to him for that.

But Abdul Qadeer Khan has been at the center of controversies

Abdul Qadeer Khan was accused of illegally trading nuclear technology to Iran, Libya, and North Korea.

In 2004, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations, pulled up Khan as a primary suspect of a nuclear proliferation ring that involved sales of nuclear technology to several countries.

The IAEA were trying to resolve how Iran and others had gotten hold of nuclear technology to create weapons.

In 2004, Khan confessed to having shared secrets with those countries on national TV.

