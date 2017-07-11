Abandon ship! Boats sink at pro-Trump lake parade

A Texas boat parade to support US President Donald Trump's re-election ended with several vessels sinking on a lake after they struggled to navigate through choppy waters.

Authorities said there were no reports of any injuries or medical emergencies on Lake Travis, located northwest of the state capital, Austin.

Images published by US media showed several boats flying Trump campaign flags moving closely together.

Travis Country Sheriff's Office, whose deputies patrol the lake, said they responded to "multiple calls" from vessels in distress and that "several boats did sink."

"We had an exceptional number of boats on the lake today," sheriff office spokeswoman Kristen Dark told the Associated Press. "When they all started moving at once it generated wakes."

"Some were taking on water, some were stalled, some were capsizing," she said, adding that there was no evidence of any intentional sabotage.

Supporters of the presidential Republican nominee organized the event on Facebook. More than 2600 people said they had attended.

The event page called for boats of "all shapes and size" and said owners should decorate their vessel with "patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle."

It was organized to mark Labor Day Weekend. Americans mark the first Monday in September with a public holiday to honor and recognize the American labor movement.

US President Donald Trump goes up against the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the election on November 3.

