Aaron Spelling: From 'Charlie's Angels' to 'Charmed'
Spelling, who would have turned 100 today, created some of the the most iconic shows in almost every decade that he'd worked till his death in 2006.
Starsky and Hutch (1975-1979)
The Hollywood Reporter revealed in February 2023 that Fox Entertainment is looking at possible scripts for a modern “reimagining” of Starsky & Hutch featuring two female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. Besides crimebusting, the gal pals will also try to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.
Charlie's Angels (1976-1981)
Fun fact: "Charlie’s Angels" was originally going to be called "Alley Cats," before actress Kate Jackson (center) pictured here with original co-stars Farrah Fawcett (left) and Jaclyn Smith (right) suggested the now iconic title after seeing a picture of cherubs in producer Aaron Spelling's office. As fashionistas of the time, these secret agents wore $20,000 worth of clothing each week.
Fantasy Island (1977-1984)
The mysterious Mr. Roarke — played by lead actor Ricardo Montalban (left) seen here in a 1984 episode with guest stars actress Dianne Kay and Welsh singer Tom Jones — runs a mysterious resort island in the Pacific Ocean where guests travel to live out their fantasies, though at a price. A 2021 reboot looks at the "what if" as guests' expectations are altered between their arrival and departure.
The Love Boat (1977-1986)
Based on a non-fiction book written by former cruise director Jeraldine Saunders, "The Love Boat" featured ship captain Merrill Stubing (played by Gavin MacLeod — pictured center) and his crew, while various guest actors played passengers in each episode. Cruise industry experts have described it as "the greatest product placement ever" for attracting especially younger passengers.
Dynasty (1981-1989)
There couldn't have been a better representation of the hubris and ostentatiousness of the 80s than what was portrayed on "Dynasty." Focusing on the wheeling, dealing and scheming within an oil magnate's family, "Dynasty" kept viewers on the edge of their seats every week with dramatic twists and turns. Not that much different from modern day reality TV like "Big Brother" or "Survivor."
Beverly Hills 90210 (1990-2000)
The glamorous zip code that remains etched in memory for anyone growing up in the 90s. Besides becoming overnight stars without the aid of social media, the young, attractive cast attending West Beverly High, were also fashion "influencers" of sorts. The light washed mom jeans, midriff baring crop tops and baby doll dresses became the rage amongst fans.
Melrose Place (1992-1999)
And what happens when you're done with school and college at 90210? You go out to seek your fortune and maybe find roomates at Melrose Place, an apartment complex in West Hollywood, California. The second in Spelling's 90210 franchise, the show followed the lives of a group of 20-somethings navigating life and love, that naturally involves 20-something drama too.
7th Heaven (1996 - 2006)
Reverend Eric Camden, a Protestant minister living in the fictional town of Glenoak, California, and his wife Annie deal with the drama of raising seven children of varying ages — thus "7th Heaven." It has been touted as the longest-running "family drama" in American television history. Fun fact: Jessica Biel (wife of singer Justin Timberlake) played Mary, the black sheep of the Camden family.
Charmed (1998-2006)
Before there was Hermione Granger, there were Prue, Phoebe and Piper Halliwell — siblings who happened to be witches. Played originally by (from left) Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, it saw the characters fighting off the forces of evil while sporting ultra chic 90s fashion. The show was also popular as it focused on the strong bond among the orphaned sisters.