A young Filipina helps farms go green

BusinessPhilippinesA young Filipina helps farms go greenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessPhilippinesBettina Thoma-Schade1 hour ago1 hour agoLouise Mabulo is a young farmer in the Philippines, one of the few women in this male-dominated profession. By promoting sustainable agriculture that's resistant to climate change, she’s hoping to help her country and make farming more appealing.https://p.dw.com/p/4OKlyAdvertisement