Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Munich Security Conference
17 images
ConflictsUkraine
Danilo Bilek | Philipp Böll
9 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4NeWV
DW's Top Story

Heusgen giving the closing address at the 2023 Munich Security Conference

MSC 2023 closes with call for more German defense spending

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
More stories from DW

Africa

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey speaks about the planned withdrawal of international troops from Mali.

Togo FM: 'We need to continue to help the people of Mali'

ConflictsFebruary 18, 202303:22 min
More from Africa

Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Politics9 hours ago13:22 min
More from Asia

Germany

A police officer holds another man's hands as he removes his handcuffs

Germany looks to tackle extremism in the civil service

Rule of Law3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a black suit and white shirt with a gray tie, shaved head, looks at the camera

Can Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin challenge Putin?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake aid to northern Syria: Why did it take so long?

PoliticsFebruary 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An mermaid sits underwater, looking up at the surface

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

CultureFebruary 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
More from Latin America
