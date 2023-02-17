A year of war in Ukraine: A timeline in pictures
On the morning of February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. According to the UN, thousands of soldiers and civilians have already lost their lives. A timeline of the shocking events in pictures.
A dark day for millions in Ukraine
On the morning of February 24, 2022, many people in Ukraine woke up to explosions like these in Kyiv. Russia had launched a full-scale invasion, marking the biggest attack by one state against another since World War II. Ukraine immediately declared martial law. Civil structures were targeted, and the first deaths were reported soon after.
Merciless shelling
Russia's President Vladimir Putin spoke of a "special military operation." He said he aimed to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Residents of the city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast took shelter in basements for weeks. Many died under rubble. A Russian airstrike on a theater where hundreds of people had taken refuge has been condemned by human rights groups.
Mass exodus
The war in Ukraine has caused a rate of forced emigration unseen in Europe since World War II. According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 8 million people have fled Ukraine. Poland alone has taken in 1.5 million people, more than any other EU country. Millions of people from eastern and southern Ukraine, above all, were forced to flee.
Scenes of horror in Bucha
After just a few weeks, the Ukrainian army managed to drive Russian military forces from areas in the north and northeast of the country. Russia's plan to besiege the capital, Kyiv, failed. After the regions were freed, the extent of alleged Russian atrocities became apparent. Images of tortured and murdered civilians in Bucha, near Kyiv, went around the world. Officials reported 461 deaths.
Devastation and death in Kramatorsk
The number of civilian victims in Donbas increased rapidly. Officials immediately told the population to retreat to safer areas, but Russian missiles also targeted people while they attempted to flee. More than 61 were killed and 120 injured at the railway station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in April 2022. Thousands were hoping to reach safety from the station.
Sheltering from missiles in the subway
During Russian aerial attacks, millions of Ukrainians have sought refuge in shelters of some kind. It has been worst for people close to the front lines within artillery range. Basements have become like second homes for many people, and residents of big cities have also sought shelter from the missiles. In Kyiv (as pictured above) and Kharkiv, subway stations have become safe havens.
High nuclear risk in Zaporizhzhia
During the first weeks after the invasion, Russia occupied a large area of the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, including near Kyiv. Fighting spilled over on to the premises of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the southeast, which has been under Russian control ever since. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sent experts to the plant and has called for a safe zone there.
Desperate last stand in Mariupol
The Russian army held Mariupol under siege for three months, preventing shipments of ammunition and other supplies. The Asovstal steel plant was seen as the last Ukrainian stronghold in the city. Thousands of soldiers and civilians hid underneath the plant. After an extended attack last May, thousands of Russian soldiers took control of the plant, capturing more than 2,000 people in the process.
Symbol of resistance
Russia conquered Snake Island in the Black Sea on the first day of the war. A conversation between Ukrainian and Russian service members, during which the Ukrainians refused to surrender, went viral online. In April 2022, the Ukrainians claimed to have sunk the Russian warship Moskva, one of two vessels involved in the attack on the island, and in June said they had driven the Russians off it.
Unclear death toll
The war's exact death toll remains unclear. According to the UN, at least 7,200 civilians have been killed and another 12,000 wounded, and the numbers could even be much higher. The exact number of Ukrainian soldiers killed is also uncertain. In December 2022, Ukraine's presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoljak estimated the number as being up to 13,000, but impartial statistics aren't available.
A game changer for Ukraine
The delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine has been a hot topic since the early days of the war, but Kyiv received few of them at first. The US-manufactured HIMARS rocket launchers were a definite help. They have allowed the Ukrainian military to cut off the ammunition resupply to Russian artillery, and they have likely also contributed to Ukraine's successful counteroffensives.
Relief at liberations
At the start of Sepember 2022, the Ukrainian military conducted a successful counteroffensive in the northeastern city of Kharkhiv. The surprised Russians quickly retreated, leaving equipment, ammunition and even evidence of alleged war crimes behind. The Ukrainian military was also able to liberate Kherson in the south, and its residents cheered at the arrival of Ukrainian soldiers.
Explosion on the Crimean Bridge
At the beginning of October 2022, a massive explosion occurred on the bridge Russia has built across the Kerch Strait to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it has occupied since 2014. The bridge was partially destroyed. Russia claims an explosives-laden truck from Ukraine caused the damage, but officials in Kyiv have not taken responsibility for any attack.
Massive attacks on energy infrastructure
A few days after the blast on the Crimean Bridge, Russia carried out its first large-scale assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Power outages occurred in regions from Lviv to Kharkiv. Since then, such attacks have become common. Due to the enormous damage to power plants and other civil infrastructure, people in Ukraine endure power outages and water shortages almost daily.
European integration
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's daily video messages, in which he reports on the state of the country and the ongoing war, are viewed by millions of people. Zelenskyy hasn't only been able to unify Ukraine's population, but has also gained Western support. European integration has progressed greatly under his leadership, and Ukraine is now on the path to EU membership.
Hoping for Leopard 2 tanks
How well Ukraine can fend off Russian attacks depends a lot on the aid the country receives. A US-led group of countries has offered a billion-dollar package of humanitarian, financial and military aid. Shipping heavy artillery was hotly debated in the West, largely due to concerns about Russia's reaction. But Ukraine will end up receiving Western tanks, most of them German-made Leopard 2s.
Bakhmut: A city in ruins
For months, fierce battles have been raging over Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Since Ukrainian troops lost control of the nearby settlement of Soledar in early 2023, defending the city has become harder. In January, Germany's secret service reported daily losses in three figures on the Ukrainian side. But the Russian death toll is believed to be even higher. The city is being turned to rubble.